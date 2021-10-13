People's Choice Awards

Tell Us Your Favorites
Gabby PetitoCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Even Meghan Trainor Gets Starstruck By Her A-List Mommy "Crew"

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 13, 2021 5:54 PMTags
TVBabiesMusicReality TVCelebrity FamiliesExclusivesShowsMeghan TrainorDaily PopNBCUClash of the Cover Bands
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: Meghan Trainor Planning for SIX Kids?! See Her in New Show!

Did the ultimate girl group just form in a baby music class? 

Clash of the Cover Bands judge Meghan Trainor gushed over the fellow musical mommies that helped her enter motherhood after giving birth to her first child, son Riley, in February.

"Hillary Duff is an amazing mom and she reached out when I was pregnant and was like, 'You're part of the crew now. Anything you need, I'm here for you,'" Meghan exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 13. "She was like, 'If I did a music class, would you want to come?' And I was like, 'Yep, sounds amazing.'"

Of course, it wasn't just any mommy-and-me music class. "I didn't know it would sort of be like, coolest people there," the "All About That Bass" singer joked. "I was like, 'Ahh, Mandy Moore is there!' But I acted really cool and we had a great time."

photos
Clash of the Cover Bands Judges' Concert Pics

Such a great time, in fact, that Meghan is already planning for her second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth (!) children.

Instagram

"I said that last night to my husband [Daryl Sabara], I was like, 'Well, when we have the triplets...' And he's like, 'Triplets?!'" Meghan recalled. "I want as many as I can get in there, you know? 2-in-1 sounds great. I don't want like six pregnancies, I want six kids some type of way. My husband is a twin too, so I'm like, it must be somewhere in us." 

But, right now Meghan is part of a different trio: E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands judges' table alongside Adam Lambert and Ester Dean.

"We're judging on vocal impressions, physical embodiment and overall performance, if you liked it or not," Meghan noted. "There's a lot of stuff we're looking at, but after the first round, we really want them to win." 

Watch the full interview to hear the kind of "star quality" Adam judges on and find out why host Stephen "tWitch" Boss is looking for his own kids' approval

Clash of the Cover Bands premieres tonight at 9:30 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian’s “Biggest Parenting Fail” Is Way Too Relatable

2

Inside Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Heartwarming Love Story

3

Tom Brady Shares the Warning He Gave Son Jack During Party With Snoop

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.
Watch the premiere of Clash of the Cover Bands tonight, Oct. 13 at 9:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian’s “Biggest Parenting Fail” Is Way Too Relatable

2

Inside Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Heartwarming Love Story

3

Tom Brady Shares the Warning He Gave Son Jack During Party With Snoop

4

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

5

The Surprising Call Brittany Murphy's Husband Made After Her Death