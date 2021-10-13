The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Cupcake Teases Her Identity With a Speed Round of Questions

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

Is Cupcake ready to drop her foil and reveal who she really is? It seems that way in this exclusive sneak peek from The Masked Singer's Oct. 13 episode.

As the new scene teases, Cupcake drops hints about her identity during a "Speed Dating" bit with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. During this one-on-one time with the costumed contestant, the panelists are able to ask Cupcake their most burning questions—although some are more revealing than others.

For instance, McCarthy asks Cupcake, "What is the most used app on your phone?"

At first, this doesn't seem like a super helpful question, but the lack of "TikTok" and "Instagram" in Cupcake's answer has us deducing that she is not a Gen Z influencer. For the record, Cupcake says her most used app is Whole Foods'.

Jeong stays with the dating theme by asking the competitor, "Do you believe in love at first sight?"