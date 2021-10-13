People's Choice Awards

The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Cupcake Teases Her Identity With a Speed Round of Questions

In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 13 episode of The Masked Singer, Cupcake speed dates with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

By Alyssa Ray Oct 13, 2021 5:30 PMTags
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

Is Cupcake ready to drop her foil and reveal who she really is? It seems that way in this exclusive sneak peek from The Masked Singer's Oct. 13 episode.

As the new scene teases, Cupcake drops hints about her identity during a "Speed Dating" bit with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. During this one-on-one time with the costumed contestant, the panelists are able to ask Cupcake their most burning questions—although some are more revealing than others.

For instance, McCarthy asks Cupcake, "What is the most used app on your phone?"

At first, this doesn't seem like a super helpful question, but the lack of "TikTok" and "Instagram" in Cupcake's answer has us deducing that she is not a Gen Z influencer. For the record, Cupcake says her most used app is Whole Foods'.

Jeong stays with the dating theme by asking the competitor, "Do you believe in love at first sight?"

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

With little time to spare, Cupcake offers up a simple "sometimes." Perhaps a divorcée is beneath the cupcake costume?

We feel pretty confident in this theory after Scherzinger asks Cupcake to give her younger self some dating advice, which is: "Date, don't marry."

This definitely sweetens the mystery!

Before Thicke can ask his question, the buzzer sounds and Cupcake is left to announce which panelist she connects with the most. 

Michael Becker / FOX

Yet, instead of picking a panelist, Cupcake says she connects with host Nick Cannon, as they both have "double trouble." For what that means, check out Cannon's theory in the exclusive clip above.

The sneak peek helps shed light on the mysterious participant, as we have only a handful of clues about the Cupcake heading into the Oct. 13 episode. Here's what we know so far: She says it's been a while since she's been solo, she has a loved one in poor health and food makes her feel better.

While we wait for the new episode (and hopefully more clues), check out the exclusive eye-opening scene above.

And for a status check on all the competitors, scroll through the images below!

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby

In episode four, the Baby was revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy. On night two, Baby was introduced and sang "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White.

Here are some important clues: Describes himself as "larger than life," claims to have replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film, was a part of a "baby rat pack" and has been featured in blockbuster films, an award-winning album and a radio play.

Michael Becker / FOX
Dalmatian

Dalmatian was revealed to be rapper Tyga during week three of The Masked Singer. Before his elimination, he had the following clues: Always wanted to "play in the big leagues," used to feel like an underdog and said he played by his own rules growing up.

Kylie Jenner's ex sang "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams on the show.

Michael Becker / FOX
Octopus

The clue that featured the Octopus dunking a cookie in some milk should've been a giveaway about this contender! Why? Well, as was revealed on night one of season six, the Octopus was none other than All-NBA Team honoree Dwight Howard. During his brief stint on The Masked Singer, the basketball star sang Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti".

Michael Becker / FOX
Mother Nature

The Masked Singer season 6 featured a first-ever double elimination in the premiere. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, so you'll have to watch part two of the premiere on Sept. 23.

While we wait for the reveal, here are some important clues: She's "done it all." Claims she's never had the chance to be a mother, but is embracing the family she already has with season two's winner Wayne Brady. Sang "I'm Coming Out" by by Diana Ross.

In episode two, it was revealed that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pufferfish

Pufferfish performed "Say So" by Doja Cat on night one, keeping her the game a bit longer.

Here are some important clues: Reveals she chose the Pufferfish because she knows how to defend herself. Claims she couldn't blend in for most of her life. Notes that her voice was "always different, not necessarily in a good way."

In episode two, the Pufferfish was revealed to be Toni Braxton.

Michael Becker / FOX
Skunk

Skunk has sung "Diamonds" by Sam Smith, "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown and "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & the Pips in the competition.

Here are some important clues: Has a reputation that she's "quick to get into a fight," but claims "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth." Says she relates to the Skunk because of "the duality, the yin and yang." Lots of lavish goods are shown, including a vase that has a D inscribed on it.

Michael Becker / FOX
Bull

For night one, Bull sang "Drops of Jupiter" by Train. And, on night two, Bull sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. On episode four, he performed "Circus" by Britney Spears.

Here are some important clues: This may be "a huge surprise," but he's "actually quite shy about singing." Claims to be from a "small, small town." Says he's his own boss, and that Hollywood and Forbes have taken notice."

Michael Becker / FOX
Hamster

During night two of the premiere, the Hamster was introduced and sang "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison. On episode four, he opted for "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen.

Here are some important clues: Mentions jumping between famous friends' projects, has a clue referencing Alcatraz Island and promises to to be the teacher's pet.

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen of Hearts

During week three, Queen of Hearts sang "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga.

Here are some important clues: Seems to consider Hilary Swank a BFF, left her home at a young age, says she's spent her life championing her own heart.

Michael Becker / FOX
Mallard

Mallard also made its debut in week three, singing "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich.

Here are some important clues: Claims to have an "entertainer on a bus" act, the old west is teased, considers Chris Pratt a BFF and reveals he has a bestselling book and a platinum album.

Michael Becker / FOX
Cupcake

Cupcake gave a sweet first performance by singing "Heatwave" by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas.

Here are some important clues: Says it's been a while since she's been solo, has a loved one with bad health and claims food makes them feel better.

Michael Becker / FOX
Banana Split

This duo is certainly interesting, as they sang "A Million Dreams" by Pink.

Here are some important clues: They may've worked together previously, the male competitor sticks with the female contestant through the "sweet and sour," says there's no such thing as overnight success.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pepper

Pepper impressed the panelists with a performance of "Jealous" by Labrinth.

Here are some important clues: They had some kind of major viral moment in the last year, and they played tic-tac-toe on stage, possibly suggesting this is a TikTok star.

Michael Becker / FOX
Beach Ball
Michael Becker / FOX
Jester
Michael Becker / FOX
Caterpillar

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

