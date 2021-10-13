People's Choice Awards

Meet the Cast of The Challenge: All Stars Season 2

Brad Fiorenza, Katie Doyle, Derrick Kosinski and Melinda Collins are just some of the fan favorites returning for a brand-new season of The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+.

This game is so on!

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, Paramount+ confirmed an epic lineup of legendary vets who will make their return for season two of The Challenge: All Stars. The 10-episode season, airing exclusively on Paramount+, promises to feature unforgettable challenges, shocking eliminations and plenty of drama.

For those wondering, everyone's favorite host, T.J. Lavin, is back to welcome the 24 familiar faces from the hit franchise, including some who haven't competed in more than 20 years.

So, who'll be competing for the $500,000 cash prize? Veterans and fan favorites Brad Fiorenza, Katie Doyle, Derrick Kosinski and Melinda Collins will join relative newbies Steve Meinke, Leah Gillingwater, Teck Holmes and Kendal Darnell, who have competed in only one show.

If the teaser is any indication, expect plenty of determination, grit and even a few screams. It is The Challenge after all. And yes, reality TV veteran Mark Long is one of the executive producers. 

For a complete list of who is returning for The Challenge: All Stars, keep scrolling to see if your favorite made the cut. 

Paramount+
Darrell Taylor
Paramount+
Sophia Pasquis
Paramount+
Derek Chavez
Paramount+
Janelle Casanave
Paramount+
Steve Meinke
Paramount+
Jasmine Reynaud
Paramount+
MJ Garrett
Paramount+
Jonna Mannion
Paramount+
Teck Holmes
Paramount+
Ayanna Mackins
Paramount+
Laterrian Wallace
Paramount+
Casey Cooper
Paramount+
Derrick Kosinski
Paramount+
Tina Barta
Paramount+
Cohutta Grindstaff
Paramount+
Kendal Darnell
Paramount+
Nehemiah Clark
Paramount+
Katie Doyle
Paramount+
Ryan Kehoe
Paramount+
Jodi Weatherton
Paramount+
Brad Fiorenza
Paramount+
Leah Gillingwater
Paramount+
Tyler Duckworth
Paramount+
Melinda Collins

The Challenge: All Stars returns Thursday, Nov. 11 exclusively on Paramount+. 

