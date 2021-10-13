Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Addresses Lilibet Christening Rumors

Watch : Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Added to Royal Line of Succession

Baby Lilibet's christening is already causing a stir online—and it hasn't even happened yet.

Four months after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, speculation has arisen over how and where the baby girl will be christened. Unlike when Lilbet's brother Archie was christened in July 2019, Harry and Meghan are no longer U.K. residents and have instead made a home together in California since 2020.

While some reports have sowed doubt over whether Lilibet will follow in her sibling's footsteps and be christened in the Church of England, a spokesperson for the couple has dismissed any claims, citing the fact that the event is not even set yet.

"Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized," the spokesperson told E! News, "and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation."