People's Choice Awards

Tell Us Your Favorites
Gabby PetitoCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Addresses Lilibet Christening Rumors

Amid speculation over where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet will be christened, the couple's rep shed some light on where plans for the event currently stand.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 13, 2021 4:14 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsRoyalsPrince HarryMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Added to Royal Line of Succession

Baby Lilibet's christening is already causing a stir online—and it hasn't even happened yet. 

Four months after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, speculation has arisen over how and where the baby girl will be christened. Unlike when Lilbet's brother Archie was christened in July 2019, Harry and Meghan are no longer U.K. residents and have instead made a home together in California since 2020

While some reports have sowed doubt over whether Lilibet will follow in her sibling's footsteps and be christened in the Church of England, a spokesperson for the couple has dismissed any claims, citing the fact that the event is not even set yet. 

"Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized," the spokesperson told E! News, "and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation."

photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 New York Trip

On July 6, 2019, Archie was christened in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son," read an Instagram statement. "They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment."

Courtesy of Harpo Productions, CBS

The service was officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who also officiated the parents' vows during their wedding in 2018. Two months before their nuptials, Welby also baptized Meghan and confirmed her into the Church of England. 

While baby Lili does not have a royal title right now, she still has a place in the British royal family's line of succession. Currently, the newborn is eight in line to the throne, behind her grandfather, Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, cousins Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis, her father Prince Harry and brother Archie.

 

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian’s “Biggest Parenting Fail” Is Way Too Relatable

2

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

3

Inside Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Heartwarming Love Story

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian’s “Biggest Parenting Fail” Is Way Too Relatable

2

See Tim McGraw Jump Offstage to Confront Hecklers During Concert

3

Tom Brady Shares the Warning He Gave Son Jack During Party With Snoop

4

Shameless’ Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 41 After Contracting COVID

5

90 Day Fiancé's Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio Break Up