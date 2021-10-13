Adele Reveals How Album 30 Helped Rebuild Her Heart After Painful Divorce Process

Watch : Adele Previews New Single "Easy on Me" During Instagram Live

Adele is ready to pull back the curtain on the "most turbulent" chapter of her life.

The Grammy winner—who has been teasing new music for weeks now—has revealed that her new album, 30, will be released on Nov. 19.

In a message to fans posted to Instagram on Oct. 13, Adele reflected on the difficult process of making the record amid her breakup from ex-husband Simon Konecki. "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," she began. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly–willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way," Adele, who shares son Angelo with her ex, continued. "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."