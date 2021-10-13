Kris Jenner Praises Khloe Kardashian for Being "Head Cheerleader" for Sister Kim During SNL Debut

There's really no one who could put a pep into your step quite like Khloe Kardashian.
The Good American founder's mom, Kris Jenner, made that fact crystal clear in a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her daughter on Oct. 13. "I just wanted to give a love and appreciation post to my beautiful daughter, Khloé, for being the most amazing, uplifting, cheerful, positive, most incredible cheerleader I have ever seen!!," she wrote alongside a picture of the mother-daughter duo. "No matter what it is, she is there with kind, encouraging, positive words that really do make my whole day. Just listening to her talk about whichever sibling she is cheering on."
"I cannot describe how consistent this is on a regular basis and what kind of an unbelievably loving and compassionate human being she is," Kris continued. "Or how selfless she is and how excited she seems with every positive word. It's almost as if her goal every day is that each one of her family members (and there are a lot of us) feel the best we can possibly feel, and that we are living the best life possible whatever the circumstances that day."
Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian, made waves with her recent Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Oct. 9, but Kris credits Khloe with shining "a bright light" on all of her sisters' accomplishments, making the moments all the more sweeter.
"She really outdid herself this last weekend in supporting all of us, but especially her sister Kim as Kim focused on her performance on SNL," Kris noted. "Khloé was the head cheerleader front and center every single day being there for her sister, constantly making sure she was OK and after her performance screamed the loudest, complimented her with the most beautiful words, talked about Kim's performance all the way home from NYC and even today she was still talking about how proud she is of Kim!"
It's worth noting Khloe's support of Kim extended beyond meaningful words: She along, with her mom, also made appearances on the sketch show in hilarious segments, The People's Kourt and The Switch.
"I am so proud of Khloé," the mom of six concluded her heartwarming post. "She is one of the most delicious human beings I've ever met in my life… beautiful inside and out, funny, uplifting, passionate, positive, generous beyond words, encouraging, wonderful!! I love you Khloé more than you will ever know!"