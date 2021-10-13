Why Nicki Minaj "Went For the Jugular" During the RHOP Reunion

Watch : "RHOP" Karen Huger Talks NICKI MINAJ Joining the Reunion

Andy Cohen better watch out: Nicki Minaj may be here to steal his gig.

Earlier this month, the rapper confirmed she surprised the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac at their reunion taping—and it seems she didn't hold back when it came to grilling the stars, which include Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard.

"The women to me were all so very charming in person," she raved in an Instagram video posted Oct. 13. "I could see why they got chosen to be on the show."

But their charm didn't stop bewitch her. "I saw something that said I went hard on Candiace. I think I went hard on everybody equally," Nicki continued. "They're tough girls on that show. I normally know who I can be like that with, and I could tell that they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them."