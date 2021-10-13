Why Nicki Minaj "Went For the Jugular" During the RHOP Reunion

Andy Cohen better watch out: Nicki Minaj may be here to steal his gig.
Earlier this month, the rapper confirmed she surprised the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac at their reunion taping—and it seems she didn't hold back when it came to grilling the stars, which include Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard.
"The women to me were all so very charming in person," she raved in an Instagram video posted Oct. 13. "I could see why they got chosen to be on the show."
But their charm didn't stop bewitch her. "I saw something that said I went hard on Candiace. I think I went hard on everybody equally," Nicki continued. "They're tough girls on that show. I normally know who I can be like that with, and I could tell that they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them."
In fact, it seems she really didn't hold back. "I think I kind of went for the jugular with everyone," she revealed. "Not in a bad way, never in a mean way. I was like, y'all, if I go back without asking the real s––t, the s––t that my fans want to know, they're going to look at me like I'm crazy. They're going to be like, 'Bitch, why don't you get up in some things?' So, I had to get into some things. But yes, you guys are going to be thoroughly entertained, and that's all I'm going to say about that."
Nicki first volunteered to host the reunion back in July, writing to fans, "lmk what y'all want me to ask chile." And this Barbie's dreams came true Oct. 8 when the women gathered to film.
"It's the Reunion I could never get away with!" Andy captioned a pic with Nicki, teasing a first look at the taping. "At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda."
Need more convincing that Nicki stole the show? Allow Grand Dame Karen to explain. "It was legendary. It was epic," she exclusively shared on E!'s Daily Pop Oct. 11. "Nicki and I have followed each other for many years, since I came onto the platform. So it was really nice to meet her and see how powerfully intelligent she is and how fair she is."
We certainly can't wait to see what Nicki has in store!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)