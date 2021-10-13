Shameless’ Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40 After Contracting Coronavirus

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The comedy world is mourning the loss of a star.



Ricarlo Flanagan, an actor, comedian and rapper, who was a semifinalist on Last Comic Standing, died over the weekend after contracting coronavirus, his agent confirmed in a statement to Variety. According to the outlet, he was 40 at the time of his passing.

Flanagan's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, said of the performer's passing, "Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed."

In 2013, Flanagan released his debut comedy album, Man Law. Two years later, in 2015, he landed a spot as a semifinalist on the NBC comedy show, Last Comic Standing. From there, the actor's career grew with recurring roles on shows including Shameless and the Disney+ show, Walk the Prank.

Flanagan also had guest starring credits on countless other shows including The Mick, The Carmichael Show, Insecure, The Neighborhood, Mad About You, Kidding and Room 104. Just before his passing, Flanagan also landed his first film role in the thriller Emily the Criminal, alongside actress Aubrey Plaza.