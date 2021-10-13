People's Choice Awards

See Which Two Pairs Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week

Dancing With the Stars eliminated two couples at the conclusion of its epic two-part Disney Week. See who went home, and check out everyone's scores.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 13, 2021 2:09 AMTags
TVDancing With The StarsBrian Austin GreenCelebritiesBachelor NationMatt JamesJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

Dancing With the Stars' season 30 contestants had a good time being bad. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the ABC competition series finished up its two-part Disney-themed week with "Disney: Villains Night," which followed Monday's heroes-focused episode. No one went home last night, which sadly meant saying goodbye to two duos this time around.

As to be expected, the pairs went all out on the elaborately villainous costumes. Some of the most memorable transformations included The Miz as a particularly fierce version of The Lion King's Scar, JoJo Siwa rocking purple hair as Mal from Descendants 2, and Suni Lee going with a seasonally appropriate look as Winifred from the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus.

The performers continued stepping up their games, with Melora Hardin, who both performed and sang as Tangled's Mother Gothel, nabbing the season's first perfect 10, with this one coming from judge Len Goodman

At the end of the night, viewers learned that Matt James and partner Lindsay Arnold, along with Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess, were the two couples eliminated. 

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Does Disney Week

Kenya Moore was in the bottom three, but Len opted to keep her in the competition instead of former The Bachelor star Matt. This meant Bachelor Nation won't keep its winning streak alive after Kaitlyn Bristowe nabbed the Mirrorball in season 29.

Instagram

Continue scrolling to see everyone's complete list of scores from the first four weeks. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 31 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)

Total: 154 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 32 points (Heroes), 36 points (Villains)

Total: 152 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 36 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)

Total: 149 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)

Total: 146 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)

Total: 146 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)

Total: 145 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 33 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)

Total: 145 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 34 points (Villains)

Total: 137 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 29 points (Heroes), 30 points (Villains)

Total: 130 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 33 points (Villains)

Total: 128 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 27 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)

Total: 124 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 22 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 26 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)

Total: 123 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 23 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 25 points (Heroes), 27 points (Villains)

Total: 118 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 70 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 15 points

Total: 28 out of 80

