Celebrity Stylist Solange Franklin Explains the Power of Centering Yourself When Shopping for Trends

We interviewed Solange Franklin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand Solange is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
'Tis the season to shop smarter, not harder.
When it comes to finding on-trend fashion and designer products at discounted prices, Marshalls is a style devotee's dream.
That's why celebrity stylist, Solange Franklin, has partnered with Marshalls to help people bring the "runway to the real way."
"I want to have a fashion moment going to get a coffee, which is what I love about Marshalls," she exclusively tells E! News. "I like that there's very little guilt in terms of shopping there because you're getting your everyday fall fashion, your elevated fashion, you're getting on-trend pieces for less. I feel like that's so important to see."
While Marshalls offers a variety of fashionable items, Solange reminds shoppers to stay true to themselves when it comes to updating their wardrobe or partaking in trends.
"Center yourself, look at yourself and what your personal style is so that you're confident and comfortable because that's priceless," she shares. "That will come through no matter what you're wearing, and it allows you the freedom to explore and turn up outside of your comfort zone."
It's a styling tip that she puts into practice with her celebrity clients, such as Jodie Turner-Smith, Zazie Beetz and Forest Whitaker.
"I always tell my clients, 'Push yourself by 10 percent to turn up that factor a little bit to be outside of your comfort zone but still remain you,'" she explains, adding, "I'm so grateful to have clients that trust me and want to take risks."
Get more of Solange's styling tips and tricks below, so you can put your best foot forward this season and beyond!
Nicole Miller Chain Chelsea Booties
Solange's advice for adding oomph to your fall and winter wardrobe is to incorporate leather with "gold chain details or any chain detail." As she put it, "Let it go on your loafer, on your belt. I love those accents that elevate you."
A boot is also a must this season. She added, "I feel like you can stomp anywhere and everywhere. It goes for pretty much any style."
Lucky Brand Women's Short Fashion Puffer Coat
The easiest way to look cozy and chic is by adding a statement coat to your closet. "Choose really great outerwear, like textured outerwear," Solange shared. "I like a puffer coat and pick it in an impactful color. Even white feels very crisp and clean and fresh. It will take you from fall to winter."
Dalia Macphee Plus Ombre Pleat Bottom Sweater Dress
If you're wanting to try out a new trend this season, Solange recommended that you first "look at your personal style." She noted, "You don't want to be somebody that you're not. Maybe you already have 25 of the same silhouettes, this is a great opportunity to try a new trend. Maybe it's about a midi or a maxi dress, which is great for fall, and you don't have that in your wardrobe yet."
Kate Spade Belted Rain Trench Coat
The key to updating your wardrobe is finding timeless pieces that have unique details. "I picked up a hooded trench coat that's forever classic," Solange described. "It could be film noir, but then it has a sliver of neon on the button, and so, that feels very on-trend but also something that I'll like in five years."
Want more fashion tips and tricks? Check out these cozy pieces to keep you warm and chic this season. Plus, take a closer look at Sofia Richie's upcoming line that's both affordable and on-trend.