Every Detail From the New Brittany Murphy Documentary That Made Our Jaws Drop

Will we ever really learn what happened to Brittany Murphy?
Perhaps not. But nearly 12 years after her death, the Clueless actress' loved ones are sharing details surrounding her private life—including her mysterious relationship with husband Simon Monjack—in in HBO Max's What Happened, Brittany Murphy?
The two-part documentary features new footage and interviews with Murphy's close friends, including actresses Kathy Najimy and Lisa Rieffel, and those who worked with her in the months leading up to her sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32.
Since then, people have continued to speculate about the cause of the star's untimely passing, ignoring the coroner's report which explicitly stated that her death was accidental, caused by pneumonia, anemia and multiple drug intoxication. Conspiracy theorists accuse Monjack, who mysteriously died just months after Murphy in May 2010, of isolating his wife from the world, while others point their finger at the toxic mold that allegedly infested their home on Rising Glen Road in Los Angeles.
All of that speculation is explored by documentarian Cynthia Hill in What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, which serves as an in-depth character study of the 8 Mile actress and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her tragic death. The film also features interviews with Monjack's family, speaking out for the first time, and his former fiancée.
Here are the biggest bombshells and most heartbreaking revelations from the documentary:
