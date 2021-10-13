Khloe Kardashian Reflects on How Her Sisters Get Over Their "Brutal" Fights

Keeping up with the Kardashians often means keeping up with their feuds, too.
Khloe Kardashian is well aware she doesn't always get along with her sisters (just last weekend, Kim Kardashian jokingly roasted the entire clan on Saturday Night Live.)
But in a new interview with Health magazine, Khloe shared how they resolve their issues, even when things get heated.
"My sisters have gotten into some brutal, literally punching fights," she confessed. "But you get over it—there's no other option."
As Khloe explained, they have no choice. "As kids, family was always at the core of every conversation. No matter what, you support one another. You're allowed to argue and disagree. I could never imagine not speaking to one of my sisters. It just doesn't happen," she continued.
That's one lesson she's passing onto her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.
"We're raising the cousins to almost feel like they're siblings. I don't care if they disagree—that's inevitable. And, of course, I want them to talk through their feelings and feel validated. But there's just no option for us to be separated and not talk to one another," Khloe explained.
The Good American founder said the Kardashian-Jenners are always "glued to one another" and even though True is young, "she definitely knows about family."
During her interview, Khloe also touched on her ever-evolving thoughts about the good, the bad and the ugly sides of social media.
"I'm forever trying to drown out the noise that doesn't matter—especially in the world of Instagram," reflected the reality star, who has previously said social media makes her feel anxious. "It's such a gift, and it's a curse. There's been so many days that I'm like, I feel so badass and good. And then my demeanor will be shot down because someone posted a story about how they perceive me or how they think I look."
She said online haters didn't affect her as much when she was younger: "Normally, when you're older you turn into titanium. Sometimes I let that stuff get to me, and I have to actively drown that noise out."
