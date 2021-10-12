How Dwayne Johnson Really Feels About His Public Feud With Vin Diesel and That Instagram Post

To be clear, Johnson meant what he said. "I mean what I say when I say it," he noted. "But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do."

In the 2018 Rolling Stones piece, Johnson said he and Diesel "had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face" in his trailer about the tension.

"Well, there was a meeting," Johnson explained to Vanity Fair. "I wouldn't call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there."

As Johnson put it, he and Diesel are "philosophically two different people" who "approach the business of moviemaking in two different ways."

"It's the philosophy of going into work every day," he continued. "Looking at everybody as equal partners. And looking at the studio as equal partners. And looking at the crew, regardless of where you're at, either on the call sheet or otherwise, as equal partners—with respect and with humility, and being respectful of the process and every other human being who is putting in just as much time, just as much hard work and sweat equity, if not more. And I think it's always been important to me to always be straight up and look somebody in the eye. And if you say you're going to do something, do it."