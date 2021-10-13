Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor & Ester Dean Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs & More

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

E! News: If you could cover any other band or singer's music for one night, who would it be?

ED: If I had to pick, it would have to be Tina Turner because I'm in love with Tina Turner and I actually sound like Tina Turner. I've been watching it for so long and I actually have the same rasp and her mannerisms as a vocalist, so I was like, oh my goodness, I would actually be Tina Turner.

MT: ABBA, because they wrote some of my favorite songs of all time. I'd be Agnetha [Fältskog]!

AL: I mean, Queen obviously kind of takes that place. Who else would I want to cover?

E! News: What is your go-to karaoke song and why?

ED: Anything by Tina Turner. I sound just like her!

MT: Anything from the early 2000s and any of my songs!

AL: I haven't done karaoke in a while but back in the day, if I was feeling sort of mischievous and sassy, I would probably do "Tell Me Something Good" by Rufus. And then if I was feeling emo and sort of wanted to get a little sympathy out of the audience, I would do "Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt.