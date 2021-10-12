Kim Kardashian Awarded the Hidden Hills Estate She Shared With Kanye West Amid Divorce

As Kris Jenner famously once said to her daughter Kim Kardashian: "You're doing amazing, sweetie."
Less than a year after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West, the exes have remained on good terms and have even shown public support for each other in recent months. But despite the fact that the two have maintained a close friendship, their divorce is still on.
And it looks like Kim just scored a win.
A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum confirms to E! News that she was awarded the Hidden Hills estate that she and the rapper once shared together.
According to TMZ, which cited court documents that were filed on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Kim and Kanye "negotiated a buyout price" for the $60 million home. Additionally, the outlet reports that negotiations between the exes were cordial.
The massive property, which was featured many times throughout the E! reality TV series, is where Kim and their four children have been living since the divorce announcement.
The former couple purchased the property back in 2014 for $20 million and revamped it in 2019.
Last February, Kim and Kanye opened up about their renovations and love for home design in an interview with Architectural Digest.
"I really didn't know anything about furniture before I met Kanye, but being with him has been an extraordinary education," Kim told the magazine. "I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it's important."
To bring his vision to life, the Donda rapper enlisted the help of Belgian designer and tastemaker Axel Vervoordt. Kim said that she and her then-husband shared similar tastes, but that she was the more logistics-minded of the two when it came to redesigning their home.
"The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness," she shared. "Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I'd say, 'This is not normal. We need drawers!' I was the voice of functionality."
Kim's property win comes at an interesting time. On Monday, Oct. 11, E! News confirmed that Kanye had listed his Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyo., for $11 million. However, the Yeezy designer still owns another property in the state that's even bigger than the one he is selling.
While it's unclear what the future holds for the exes, a source previously told us that Kim and Kanye are in "a good place."
"She is grateful for his help and that they have come to a happy place," the source explained of the KKW Beauty founder's relationship with Ye. "They have been respectful of each other's wishes and established a good friendship."