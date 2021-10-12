Kim Kardashian Awarded the Hidden Hills Estate She Shared With Kanye West Amid Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West Ahead of Her "SNL" Debut

As Kris Jenner famously once said to her daughter Kim Kardashian: "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

Less than a year after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West, the exes have remained on good terms and have even shown public support for each other in recent months. But despite the fact that the two have maintained a close friendship, their divorce is still on.

And it looks like Kim just scored a win.

A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum confirms to E! News that she was awarded the Hidden Hills estate that she and the rapper once shared together.

According to TMZ, which cited court documents that were filed on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Kim and Kanye "negotiated a buyout price" for the $60 million home. Additionally, the outlet reports that negotiations between the exes were cordial.

The massive property, which was featured many times throughout the E! reality TV series, is where Kim and their four children have been living since the divorce announcement.