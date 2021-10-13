Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Comes Out as Bisexual

Watch : Julia Roberts Praises Young LGBT Community

Amber Portwood is ready to speak her truth.

On the Oct. 12 episode of Teen Mom OG, the MTV reality star sat down with her producer, David, to talk about the second book she is currently writing.

"It's about my life. The real s--t," she teased. "[My first book Never Too Late] was PG-13. I just got out of prison. I was on parole. I was just introducing myself back into the world."

When asked what would be in the second project, Amber shared a personal revelation. "People are probably going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual, that I have had a relationship with a woman for eight months before," she shared. "I think I was about 20."

According to Amber, ex Gary Shirley knows about her sexuality. Their 12-year-old daughter Leah does not. As for why she wanted to come out now, Amber explained that her children were big motivating factors.