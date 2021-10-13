Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Comes Out as Bisexual

Amber Portwood is ready to speak her truth.
On the Oct. 12 episode of Teen Mom OG, the MTV reality star sat down with her producer, David, to talk about the second book she is currently writing.
"It's about my life. The real s--t," she teased. "[My first book Never Too Late] was PG-13. I just got out of prison. I was on parole. I was just introducing myself back into the world."
When asked what would be in the second project, Amber shared a personal revelation. "People are probably going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual, that I have had a relationship with a woman for eight months before," she shared. "I think I was about 20."
According to Amber, ex Gary Shirley knows about her sexuality. Their 12-year-old daughter Leah does not. As for why she wanted to come out now, Amber explained that her children were big motivating factors.
"Leah and James are actually a really, really big factor," she shared. "I don't want them to ever think it's bad and I don't want them to look at other people who are like this like bad. Who am I to sit here and hide forever, which is what I was actually planning on doing anyways. I was going to go to the grave with this."
Amber shares 3-year-old son James with ex Andrew Glennon. James is not featured on the show because of his dad's wishes.
Later on in the episode, Amber called her mother, Tonya, to give her a heads-up that she would be revealing new details about her life in an upcoming book.
"I'm shaking right now honestly," Amber shared while Facetiming her mom. "I have been bisexual. I'm very attracted to men, but I'm also similarly very attracted to women as well, like both."
As for why Amber waited so long to come out, she explained, "There was so much going on back then that I didn't want to put any more stuff on the family. I think I was just ashamed at the time because it wasn't as open then. People were still using the f-word…Another reason why I waited is because I didn't want to say anything because of Leah."
On the call, Tonya expressed her love and offered support for the moment when Amber decides to tell Leah.
"Don't be ashamed of it. I think she can handle it. I think she will be okay with you," Tonya shared. "She'd rather hear it from you then somebody else. You're my baby regardless. I love you baby."
Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.