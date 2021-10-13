A Viral TikTok Trend Inspired the Creation of This Unique Self-Tanning Product

Isle of Paradise founder Jules Von Hep shared some expert tanning tips to get the most out of the brand's latest product.

Before Applying

• Make sure to put a towel on the floor to stand on while applying.

• Moisturize hands, elbows, knees, and feet to avoid any unwanted product buildup (these areas tend to be drier, so they absorb product more easily).

• Add lip balm to nails/cuticles.

• Wear a shower cap so the Self-Tanning Water doesn't get in your hair.

During Application

• Always hold the mister at least 6 inches away from the body & move at a continuous speed to ensure even coverage.

• When you spray your face, spray in three sections in vertical motions (left, middle, and right side of face).

• To create an even transition from your face to neck, tilt your head back and spray diagonally across the neck area.