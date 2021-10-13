A Viral TikTok Trend Inspired the Creation of This Unique Self-Tanning Product

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
I have to admit it, TikTok has influenced me to buy a lot of things. From miraculous cleaning products to best-selling lipsticks to pore-detoxing face masks, I can't help being influenced sometimes. TikTokers put the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water Refills into continuous mister bottles to give themselves at-home spray tans. Of course, I had to try it. And, clearly I wasn't the only one since the $22 Water Refills completely sold out at Sephora in just one day.
This certainly wasn't the first TikTok trend to go viral, but there is something super unique about it. This TikTok sensation inspired Isle of Paradise to create an at-home spray tan product. The Isle of Paradise Pro-Glow Spray Tan Kit comes with a brand-new-to-market continuous mister bottle and a Self-Tanning Water Refill. Now, we can all achieve an even, flawless, spray tan in the comfort of our own homes.
Isle of Paradise Pro Glow Spray Tan Kit
This set changes the at-home tanning game completely. It's the easiest, goof-proof way to guarantee professional-level results that you can refill again and again.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water Refill
And, of course, we can't forget the product that led to the TikTok trend in the first place, the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water Refill. This formula has coconut oil to hydrate the skin and chia seed oil to support skin barrier functions. It's available in light, medium, and dark shades.
Isle of Paradise founder Jules Von Hep shared some expert tanning tips to get the most out of the brand's latest product.
Before Applying
• Make sure to put a towel on the floor to stand on while applying.
• Moisturize hands, elbows, knees, and feet to avoid any unwanted product buildup (these areas tend to be drier, so they absorb product more easily).
• Add lip balm to nails/cuticles.
• Wear a shower cap so the Self-Tanning Water doesn't get in your hair.
During Application
• Always hold the mister at least 6 inches away from the body & move at a continuous speed to ensure even coverage.
• When you spray your face, spray in three sections in vertical motions (left, middle, and right side of face).
• To create an even transition from your face to neck, tilt your head back and spray diagonally across the neck area.
Post Application
• Buff out the back of your wrists by rubbing them on a towel.
• Make sure the Water has dried on your skin before putting clothes back on.
If you're looking for more great self-tanning products that also smell amazing, check out some of our favorites.