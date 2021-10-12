Tyga Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence After Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson's Allegations

Tyga has been arrested following allegations he abused ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.
E! News has learned the rapper turned himself into the authorities on Tuesday, Oct. 12. He was booked for felony domestic violence and released on $50,000 bail.
An LAPD spokesperson told Rolling Stone that Tyga, real name Michael Stevenson, was arrested in connection to an alleged "domestic violence incident" that occurred on Monday, Oct. 11. The spokesperson added, "Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released."
A source tells E! News the 31-year-old rapper is "cooperating fully with the LAPD."
Tyga's ex-girlfriend Camaryn accused him of domestic violence on Monday. She shared a photo of herself with a black eye to her Instagram Story, alleging in the caption, "I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore."
A source close to Tyga told TMZ that Camaryn allegedly went to Tyga's house at 3 a.m. on Monday morning, even after he told her not to come. When she arrived at his residence, the source said she began "shouting at the top of her lungs."
The source alleged that Camaryn "appeared to be under the influence" when Tyga let her into his home to talk.
Additionally, law enforcement sources told TMZ that Camaryn called the police after her mother picked her up from Tyga's home following the alleged incident. According to TMZ, the responding officers saw "visible marks" on her body and took a report.
Camaryn shared an alleged screen grab of her conversation with Tyga, in which he ordered her a car. She captioned the image, which was shared to her IG Story, "I didn't show up 'screaming' or uninvited. when I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours."
"I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself," the 22-year-old model continued.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson couldn't confirm whether Camaryn had filed a police report but stated, "Officers from LAPD's Hollywood division responded [to] reports of an incident" near Tyga's home on Monday.
E! News has reached out to Tyga and Camaryn for comment.
It's unclear how long the rapper and model dated, but Page Six reports they went Instagram official in spring of this year. By July, Camaryn was reportedly spotted wearing an engagement ring on two separate occasions.