Garcelle Beauvais Faces Off With Dorit Kemsley & Lisa Rinna in Tense RHOBH Reunion Preview

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais Fires Off 5 "F--k You's" to Dorit Kemsley

If there's one thing a Housewives reunion is good for, it's reigniting a feud.

Exhibit A: This exclusive sneak peek at part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion airing tonight.

Facing off in the preview clip are Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, who found themselves at odds earlier this season over what the latter perceived as "jabs." The drama came to a head at a party thrown by Lisa Rinna, where Dorit confronted Garcelle in front their RHOBH co-stars, even going so far as to call her a "bully."

Now, Dorit is once again airing out her grievances with Garcelle. As she tells her in the reunion preview, "You don't say much when we're together or to someone's face, and then you'll say it in the confessionals."

"First I say too much, and then I don't say enough," Garcelle fires back. "Like, I can't win with you."

Dorit maintains that Garcelle isn't being "direct," but before the pair can continue their argument, host Andy Cohen steps in.