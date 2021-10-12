Welcome to the Oppenheim Group: Take a Tour of Selling Sunset's Glam New Office

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim recently opened the doors to the company's stunning Newport Beach location—and we're ready to go beyond the horizon for this office space.
Fans of the hit Netflix show will be happy to know that ahead of the premiere of season four, the luxury real estate broker gave Architectural Digest the grand tour of the brokerage's second location in California.
Their newest office space, which is a former bank that takes up an entire block (and even came with a vault), was at least "five times" larger than what the reality star had in mind for the company's expansion. However, as Jason explained to AD, once he laid eyes on the location, he abandoned his original plan.
"I looked inside that building and was like, ‘I don't really care how much it costs to rent this or how much it costs to build out,'" he admitted. "This is a dream spot. I will never again be able to find a spot like this."
When it comes to the modern interior, Jason enlisted the help of Alex Becheru and Alice Kwan Becheru, a husband-and-wife designer-and-realtor duo who are also close friends of his. The two own the design firm White Glove Estates, which specializes in staging homes.
Together, the two worked to create a space that felt like a home away from home (when you're, of course, also selling homes). "The space initially was very industrial," Alice told the outlet. "We wanted to add modern and refined elements to it."
These refined elements include custom-made furniture, a kitchen, a pool table, a gym with a steam shower, a bar, and even a motorcycle—although only one person is allowed to take it for a ride from time to time: Jason's father, the realtor revealed to AD.
The showstopping digs aren't the only new addition to the show: There'll be some new faces as well. That is, except for one cast member already familiar to viewers that will be in the new space: Heather Rae Young. Because the Selling Sunset star already resides in the area with fiancé Tarek El Moussa, we'll be seeing her mix and mingle with the newcomers in their new stunning new location.
Check out the gorgeous property for yourself above!