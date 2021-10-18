Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged
Kourtney & TravisCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Here's What Austen Kroll Thinks of BFF Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo's Romance

Austen Kroll reveals what makes his Winter House co-stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo such a great couple. Get the exclusive scoop on the Bravo stars' budding relationship.

By Brett Malec Oct 18, 2021 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCouplesSouthern CharmNBCU
Watch: Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

A budding Bravo romance.

Bravolebrities Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have had fans buzzing over their romantic relationship since they became more than friends after filming the new Bravo series Winter House last winter. Now, Craig's BFF and Southern Charm/Winter House co-star Austen Kroll is giving the new couple his seal of approval.

"A thousand percent I see why they get along," Austen told E! News exclusively of their chemistry ahead of Wednesday's Winter House premiere. "It's something that I thought was going to happen in the house but Craig had a girlfriend. You'll see some different things happen there. I for sure saw this happening."

While Summer House's Paige and Southern Charm's Craig reside in NYC and Charleston respectively, Austen says the lovebirds are "both flexible to travel" to make their new relationship work.

Austen added, "They vibe with each other well. Like Craig is so more up her alley than other people in the house I think. And the way the way that they laugh and banter and vibe, that's what I think makes them [work]."

photos
Reality TV Couple Check In: Who's Still Together and Who Split in 2020

When asked if Paige might appear on the upcoming new season of Southern Charm that's currently filming, Austen teased, "Who's to say she hasn't already?

Summer House turned Winter House couple (and newlyweds!) Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula also couldn't help but gush over their bestie Paige and her new man.

Zack DeZon/Bravo

Kyle shared, "Back in the winter, Craig had a girlfriend and he was very much behaving and keeping to himself. Clearly you could see the friendship building."

Amanda gushed, "I love them together! Again, it's really nice to have a friend who's in a relationship and you can just kind of relate on things on a whole new level and I'm just so happy for the both of them. I think it's really, really cute and seeing them together just makes me smile all the time."

Kyle added of the lovebirds that "dating someone who totally gets it" being on a Bravo reality show, "I think that also allowed the stars to kind of more quickly align."

Winter House premieres this Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says She's "Shocked" Over Cause of Death

2
Exclusive

All the Details on Travis Barker's Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian

3
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says She's "Shocked" Over Cause of Death

2
Exclusive

All the Details on Travis Barker's Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian

3
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged

4

See Kourtney Kardashian's Massive Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

5

Olivia Jade Reacts to Rumor She and Val Chmerkovskiy Are "Hooking Up"