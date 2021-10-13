You Won't Believe Which Project Runway Co-Star "Incepted" Elaine Welteroth's Pregnancy

Project maternity style!
Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth recently announced she's expecting her first child with husband John Singletary on Oct. 11, and the bestselling author exclusively revealed to E! News that her Bravo co-star Nina Garcia had a hand in her decision to start a family.
"I feel like she incepted this pregnancy because when we were on set filming, she pulled me aside—I don't know what got into her, some angel must have whispered in her ear—but she just came at me with the most intense, like parenting advice," Welteroth told E! News on Oct. 12 about a past conversation with Garcia.
"Like, ‘You have to have a baby. You have to have a baby, Elaine. Don't wait. If you're scared, don't be scared. If you're worrying about your career, your career is going to blossom. It's going to blossom even more after you have babies. Babies are the best thing in life.' I mean, she came on strong."
The Real co-host continued, "I had no intention of getting pregnant. I thought I had years before becoming a mom. But Nina expedited the process a little bit. We had a really sweet call the other day and she's just like so happy. She's going to be one of the godmothers because she just really encouraged me to get over my fear and just embrace this next chapter."
As for an update on her pregnancy journey, Welteroth admitted that she's finally "starting to feel more like myself again" physically.
"It's been harder than they say it is," she admitted. "The morning sickness is actually all day sickness, but I feel so blessed to be in this stage of life."
And, her Project Runway family always has her back! "We're having a baby!" host Christian Siriano joked, hinting at a season 20 challenge of "dressing Elaine pregnant."
Until then, Welteroth knows her new bundle of joy will be the most stylish tot around. "I want Brandon [Maxwell] and Christian to battle it out over making my baby's first outfit," Welteroth quipped. "That's what I want to see happen. I'm so excited."
Project Runway season 19 kicks off this Thursday, Oct. 14 on Bravo.
