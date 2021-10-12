Kim Kardashian's "Biggest Parenting Fail" May Just Be Her Most Relatable Confession Yet

Watch : Kim Kardashian's BEST BOSS Moments of All Time

We know that Kim Kardashian West isn't the only parent guilty of this deed.

During the premiere episode of Ellen Digital's new series "Mom Confessions," the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star answered some burning questions about motherhood. Despite her status in Hollywood, Kim's answers will likely be very relatable to anyone raising kids.

"My biggest parenting fail is I give in too easily sometimes and bribes," she confessed. "I'm guilty of a good bribe."

One thing she says she avoids is telling lies to her kids with Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

"I really try not to lie to my kids," she explained. "I was doing that at the beginning to try to get them out of the house or to try to go into a playdate or things like that, and I just realized quickly it wasn't going to work for me and I'd rather be honest with my kids."