You Have to Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Take a Stand Against "Antiaging" Products

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Viral 2021 Golden Globes Look

Jamie Lee Curtis has a blunt reminder for anyone hoarding "antiaging" products: "We're all going to f--king age."

During an appearance on Lorraine, the Halloween Kills actress delivered some pretty epic remarks about plastic surgery, the story behind her signature hair and her overall philosophy on aging. The 62-year-old star candidly took aim at the term "antiaging" and pointed out that we're all going to age whether we like it or not.

"The term antiaging—what? What are you talking about?" she asked. "We're all going to f--king age. We're all going to die. Why do you want to look 17 when you're 70? I want to look 70 when I'm 70."

Curtis came to practice what she preaches after experiencing what it's like to change her appearance. "I've had the trial and error of the part," she said. "I did plastic surgery. It didn't work. I hated it—made me feel worse."