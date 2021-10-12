Stephen "tWitch" Boss Teases Who the "Toughest" Judge Is on Clash of the Cover Bands

So, which Clash of the Cover Bands judge does host Stephen "tWitch" Boss think is the toughest?
Ahead of the new E! series premiere tomorrow, Oct. 13, tWitch hilariously dished on how the three judges—Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean—differ in terms of giving constructive criticism for the tribute acts.
"Adam gives the critiques that I think land in the most empathetic way because Adam has been through a reality contestant before," tWitch revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 12 about the American Idol alum.
"Meghan gives critiques from a songwriting perspective, from out there being on stage, and so does Ester," tWitch continued. "Ester, she gives critiques being like, 'Yo, you're not connecting to this song because when they wrote these lyrics right here, you needed to be like this.' So each judge kind of has their specific critiques that could not only help just in the competition but are also life lessons."
And, tWitch does not envy being on the judges' table.
"I feel like I've got the greatest position because the judges, Ester, Meghan and Adam, they kind of have the hardest job because the talent is serious," the Clash of the Cover Bands host admitted. "For me, I just get to come out and be a cheerleader for everybody. Honestly, it was so much fun. It was literally like a concert every episode."
The competition series also gives fans a crash course in music history, as tWitch summed up the premise:
"Picture an era of music that y'all are nostalgic about: we've got '90s rock, we've got powerhouse vocals. So what we do is we've got 20 of the greatest tribute acts in America, I mean world-renowned, and by musical genre, we pair them up. The winner of each episode gets $10,000. At the end of the season, Jimmy Fallon will take that pool of winners and take one of them to perform on his show."
Of course, this isn't tWitch's first time dancing onscreen. The longtime The Ellen DeGeneres DJ reflected on his time opposite his "friend" Ellen as her daytime talk show concludes.
"We've really established quite the family over there," tWitch detailed. "I'm going to miss the laughs and all the classic times that I think are synonymous with the show, like getting together and having laughs, dancing to the same songs together and then also just being inspired by the acts of everyday people."
He added, "For me, that was one of my biggest takeaways of working with and getting to know Ellen as a friend, obviously. Ellen is like a mega-superstar but at the end of the day, I also see how hands-on she is. No matter what level you're at, you still have to be in the drivers' seat."
Watch the full interview above to hear about tWitch's favorite Ellen guest stars over the years!