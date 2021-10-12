Brooklyn Nets Bench Kyrie Irving Over Vaccination Status

Brooklyn Nets fans won't be seeing seven-time NBA all-star Kyrie Irving on the court, at least not yet.

On Oct. 12, the team's general manager Sean Marks announced that the 29-year-old athlete won't be taking part in games or practices until he is eligible to be a full participant under COVID-19 vaccination requirements. On Oct. 8, a New York City Hall official told CNN Irving was allowed to practice at the team's facility in Brooklyn but not play any home games. But now, Marks said the team won't let any player participate part-time.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," he said in a statement. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice."