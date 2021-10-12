90 Day Fiancé's Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio Announce Breakup on Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Big Ed Joins "90 Day: The Single Life" Season 2

After weeks of speculation, the truth has been revealed.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 90 Day Fiancé stars Michael Jessen, 46, and Juliana Custodio, 23, confirmed that they were no longer together while marking a special milestone in their romance.

"Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last," Michael shared on Instagram. "Our marriage is a COVID-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time."

Juliana also confirmed the breakup with her own post that shed light on why she wanted to leave.

"You pointed the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are not longer together, but we all know that there are more than that," she wrote. "As well you pointed out, we went through a lot together, the COVID was a hard time, but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different."