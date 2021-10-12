90 Day Fiancé's Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio Announce Breakup on Wedding Anniversary

After weeks of speculation, the truth has been revealed.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 90 Day Fiancé stars Michael Jessen, 46, and Juliana Custodio, 23, confirmed that they were no longer together while marking a special milestone in their romance.
"Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last," Michael shared on Instagram. "Our marriage is a COVID-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time."
Juliana also confirmed the breakup with her own post that shed light on why she wanted to leave.
"You pointed the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are not longer together, but we all know that there are more than that," she wrote. "As well you pointed out, we went through a lot together, the COVID was a hard time, but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different."
The fashion model continued, "I needed to leave because I wasn't recognizing who I am anymore. I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I loved you. But I love myself more, to the point to recognize I am important and I want to be happy."
Fans were first introduced to Michael and Juliana during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2019. After meeting at a yacht party in Croatia, the pair quickly fell in love, and the entrepreneur eventually proposed to the Brazilian beauty.
Juliana grew close to Michael's ex-wife, Sarah, and their two children, Max and CeCe. In fact, Sarah was given the honor of officiating Michael and Juliana's wedding.
In his breakup post, Michael expressed love for Juliana and said he will hold on to the "wonderful memories" they created.
"I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start," he wrote. "You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return. Your happiness is more important to me than me being a part of your unhappiness."
Michael continued, "I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you."
Juliana, however, simply explained that she was putting her happiness first. "You say I have found ‘someone new' but the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go," she said. "Stop making me feel guilty to put myself as the most important person because this is how we supposed to do."
Juliana added, "I apologize for the way this happened, but we talked multiple times about it and you never seemed to listen or try to understand me. I wish you all the best MJ."