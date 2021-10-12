Meet the Woman Behind Beautyblender's Iconic Pink Makeup Sponge

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, we've been sharing the stories of Latinx business owners who are revolutionizing the beauty industry— from Jennifer Lopez's J.Lo Beauty to Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty. However, none compare to Beautyblender creator and CEO Rea Ann Silva, the woman behind the iconic pink makeup sponge we all know and love.
"This month means everything because it means that people are finally recognizing our contributions to the world, to the United States, and it's finally big enough as a day, a week, a month and a time where we're being honored. I come from a humble background with family that came from Mexico and have seen them work so hard and live the American dream, but still be stigmatized by it. This means everything to me."
Before creating the egg-shaped sponge that you can now find in every glam guru's bag, Rea Ann started out as a makeup artist working on music videos, films and television shows like Girlfriends, which first sparked the idea for Beautyblender.
"Girlfriends was the first show shot in high definition where suddenly you could see everything on the face," the entrepreneur explained. "We needed some different kinds of makeup application solutions to make people look like they were fresh and not wearing a lot of makeup. That's where Beautyblender came in. It was a way for me to maintain those beautiful airbrush, seamless makeup looks for high definition without needing to use an airbrush."
Through taking a union makeup class taught by Kelcy Fry, where she learned the magic of cutting sponges into different shapes and wetting them to produce flawless makeup looks, Rea Ann started to work out the logistics of Beautyblender's beloved makeup sponge.
"Cosmetic companies had been creating sponges that repelled moisture because there was this perception that sponges would absorb your makeup," Rea Ann explained. "When Kelcy talked about getting the sponge wet, it made so much sense to me, and how she was able to control the makeup."
Fast forward twenty years to the brand's award-winning, super-soft, latex-free foam sponge that helps users achieve a skin-like finish.
However, creating one of the most well-known makeup tools had its obstacles.
"In the early days of Beautyblender, trying to get vendors and people that I needed to help me make Beautyblender was difficult," the CEO revealed. "An edgeless, teardrop egg-shaped sponge to the consumer was something completely brand new, but also to the vendors and manufacturers. You had to convince them that this was worth them spending time to help you figure out because I'm not a scientist, I'm not an engineer, I'm a makeup artist."
"Being a woman was an obstacle in some ways. If you talk about 20 years ago, especially in manufacturing and the beauty industry, a lot of the executives and people that were making decisions were men. I was a makeup artist working in the trenches, so I didn't necessarily have the background that they would deem valuable like I didn't go to business school. I had to do a lot of convincing. Being a woman of color, there wasn't someone to align myself with. Fortunately, I think we're in a better place these days."
And if you're wondering if Rea Ann is stopping at dominating the makeup tool scene, think again.
"I used to say I dream of being able to see a Beautyblender in everybody's makeup bag. I can't say that everybody has a blender in their bag, but a lot of people do. My dream for my Beautyblender baby now is to see all of the really gorgeous high-quality complexion products we're making find their place in this very crowded market. And for everybody to know Beautyblender is a makeup brand as well as the iconic tool that changed the way people use makeup."
