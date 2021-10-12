Meet the Woman Behind Beautyblender's Iconic Pink Makeup Sponge

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, we've been sharing the stories of Latinx business owners who are revolutionizing the beauty industry— from Jennifer Lopez's J.Lo Beauty to Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty. However, none compare to Beautyblender creator and CEO Rea Ann Silva, the woman behind the iconic pink makeup sponge we all know and love.

"This month means everything because it means that people are finally recognizing our contributions to the world, to the United States, and it's finally big enough as a day, a week, a month and a time where we're being honored. I come from a humble background with family that came from Mexico and have seen them work so hard and live the American dream, but still be stigmatized by it. This means everything to me."