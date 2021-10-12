Lizzo Bares Almost All in See-Through Mesh Gown for Cardi B's Birthday Party

Watch : Lizzo Says Miley Cyrus Made Twerking Mainstream

There was no blending in for Lizzo at Cardi B's birthday party.

On Monday, Oct. 11, the stars stepped out at River Studios in Los Angeles to celebrate Cardi's 29th birthday in lavish fashion. Per the birthday girl, the dress code for the night was Caribbean dance hall, and guests complied with some seriously head-turning looks—Lizzo included. The "Rumors" singer sported a completely see-through shimmering purple mesh gown over underwear and nipple pasties. As for shoes, she was photographed leaving the soiree barefoot.

Lizzo's no stranger to a bold outfit. Whether it's feathers, prints, beading, high hems or plunging necklines, the 33-year-old performer has made it clear she makes her own rules when it comes to fashion.

According to a source, Lizzo was one of at least 200 guests who partied with Cardi on her special day, among them Taraji P. Henson, Snoop Dogg and Winnie Harlow. Per the insider, the celebration lasted into the early morning, with guests leaving around 3:30 a.m.