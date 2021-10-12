When Will Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Get Married? She Says...

First comes love, then comes baby and later comes marriage!
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is giving an exclusive update on her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Randall Emmett after welcoming daughter Ocean on March 15.
"I feel like we have a baby and we're stuck together," Lala joked to E! News during the Travel & Give's Fourth Annual "Travel With a Purpose" fundraiser at Tom Tom on Oct. 11. "We'll get around to the wedding. I'm hoping 2022."
Lala continued, "I totally believe in marriage so I'm like, 'What is this where we don't need a piece of paper?' I want to have this big, grand celebration and I want my guests to feel safe so that's the priority. It's not time sensitive. Let's get everyone feeling like they can come and enjoy themselves without worrying about their health and then we'll make it happen."
The new mom even shared a throwback pic of her stunning wedding gown that she would have worn before the COVID-19 lockdown.
Now, Lala and Randall are "so focused on being parents to Ocean" that any party planning is on the back burner since getting engaged in 2018.
"We want to have a wedding and get married, but we've been let down so many times and that's why I posted the dress because I'm not going to wear that anymore and I have to share it because it's too gorgeous," Lala explained.
Plus, she's too in love with her mini-me to focus on anything but motherhood.
"Everyone says they see Randall, but I think that's just because she has the darker eyes," Lala joked of which parent Ocean looks more like. "She looks just like me as a baby. Then again, I'm one of those moms where I'm like my baby is all me. Both [co-star] Scheana [Shay] and I are both like that where we think our babies look just like us."
Cheers to the next gen of SUR-vers!
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes on Peacock.
