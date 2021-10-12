When Will Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Get Married? She Says...

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent Welcomes a Baby Girl

First comes love, then comes baby and later comes marriage!

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is giving an exclusive update on her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Randall Emmett after welcoming daughter Ocean on March 15.

"I feel like we have a baby and we're stuck together," Lala joked to E! News during the Travel & Give's Fourth Annual "Travel With a Purpose" fundraiser at Tom Tom on Oct. 11. "We'll get around to the wedding. I'm hoping 2022."

Lala continued, "I totally believe in marriage so I'm like, 'What is this where we don't need a piece of paper?' I want to have this big, grand celebration and I want my guests to feel safe so that's the priority. It's not time sensitive. Let's get everyone feeling like they can come and enjoy themselves without worrying about their health and then we'll make it happen."

The new mom even shared a throwback pic of her stunning wedding gown that she would have worn before the COVID-19 lockdown.