See Mason Disick Dress Up as Freddy Krueger for Kylie Jenner’s Spooky Dinner Party

Safe to say that Mason Disick stole the show (or better yet, movie) at Kylie Jenner’s spooky-themed dinner party at her home. See his cute Freddy Krueger costume for the evening.

Who needs Freddy vs. Jason when you can just have Freddy Krueger in the flesh, courtesy of Mason Disick?
 
To celebrate her Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch (and its spooky season, after all), Kylie Jenner hosted quite the hair-raising dinner party on Monday, October 11, and at least one guest came in his killer best: Mason. The 11-year-old—whose mom and dad are exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick—wore the nightmare slasher's infamous uniform, which included his brown and red knit sweater, complete with a tan fedora, as seen on his aunt Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories.
 
However, the little villain also had his once on-screen rival also in attendance: Kylie's other half, Travis Scott, who donned his Friday the 13th best, including Jason Voorhees' terrifying hockey mask.
 
Sister Khloe Kardashian and even mom Kris Jenner also attended the frightening fiesta, with the duo sharing tons of behind-the-scenes looks at the celebration. In one cute video, Khloe can be seen spending time with niece North West

For the festivities, Kylie welcomed guests with a truck showcasing her line's spooky makeup, which included an Elm Street-themed collection kit featuring an eyeshadow palette, lip lacquer trio, lip and cheek stain, and false lashes.

And as far as the décor inside, we're talking plenty of metal-clawed brown leather gloves to be seen and red dead roses accompanying each dinner plate.

Kylie's family and closest friends were even treated to a mysterious menu (including donuts with syringes of sweet filling) for the nightmare-themed night.

Kylie announced her latest bloody good makeup collab in an Instagram post on Oct. 5, and has given her followers more than enough reason to keep up with the star's upcoming launch ever since.

