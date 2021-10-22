Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan 2 Months After Engagement

Watch : Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Celebrates Late Actor at NYFW

Meadow Walker is starting a new chapter with Louis Thornton-Allan.

The 22-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to reveal that she's married. "we're married," she wrote alongside a black-and-white video of their special day on the beach. "Yes we are !!!" Louis commented.

A source tells E! News that Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, who is Meadow's godfather, walked her down the aisle in place of her dad, who died in 2013. Co-star Jordana Brewster was also in attendance for the oceanside ceremony and was seen hugging the veiled bride. See the sweet video here.

In a selfie on Oct. 11, Meadow and Louis' wedding bands can be seen on their ring fingers. She captioned the pic, "best friend."

Further confirming their marital status, Louis commented on Meadow's post, "Forever," along with a purple heart and globe emoji. The announcement post received a flood of comments from celebrity well-wishers, including actress Ruby Rose and models Christy Turlington and Nadine Leopold, who sent their love with heart emojis.

Fans also left sweet messages for Meadow and Louis in the comments. "Blessings on your new adventures as bride and groom!!!" one Instagram user wrote. "Congratulations." Another wrote to Meadow, "Congratulations a lifetime of happiness. You daddy would be so proud of the woman you have become and is watching over you always. many blessings and love."