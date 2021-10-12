La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence on "Really Hard" Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony is finally sharing her thoughts on her divorce from NBA star Carmelo Anthony.
In an interview with The Angie Martinez Show that was shared to YouTube on Monday, Oct. 11, the 39-year-old TV personality explained how her life has evolved since splitting from the athlete. La La, who shares 14-year-old son Kiyan with Carmelo, filed for divorce in June after 11 years of marriage.
"It's been years now since then," La La said about the amount of time since the former couple split up, even though she more recently filed divorce paperwork. "To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new. It's been years now that we've separated, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it. I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I'd be a basket case. I already went through that part."
When host Angie Martinez asked if the former MTV VJ had been in a "bad" emotional place, she replied, "I was bad because it was public. I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations. It got bad."
La La shared more about the breakup by saying "that s--t hit me really hard," given that "it came out of nowhere. I wasn't expecting it. Even a lawyer said once, 'Well, he's a basketball player—what did you expect?' And I'm like, 'To be honest, I didn't expect that. I didn't go into this marriage expecting that. So I was caught off guard."
The La La's Full Court Life star went on to point out that she was currently wearing two rings, one reading "F--k" and the other reading "Love," which caused her to laugh. "After you've been through what I went through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that, and you see how people can become jaded and like, 'Maybe it's not for me,'" La La admitted. "But I want to always stay positive."
As for her current relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers player, she said she appreciates that they still have a friendship as they co-parent, and that "there's no drama with us." As for son Kiyan, La La said the split has been a "transition" for the teen but that he's gotten used to it.
She went on to say she has yet to start dating again, and that the era of meeting people through social media still feels new to her. La La also said that while she is unlikely to marry again, she's optimistic for what the future holds.
Indeed, she lightheartedly explained that after enduring a tough situation like what she's gone through, she has finally been able to "realize how strong you are, resilient, and you bounce back. And then you're checking DMs and trying to go on a date."