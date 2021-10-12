KardashiansCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Dancing With the Stars Cast Transform Into Heroes for "Disney Week"

In the first night of Dancing With the Stars' two-part "Disney Week," the pairs became some of the studio's most beloved characters—lions and genies and bears, oh my!

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 12, 2021 2:43 AMTags
The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestants were in for a whole new world.

On Monday, Oct. 11, the ABC competition show aired the first part of its Disney-themed week with "Disney: Heroes Night." Concluding tomorrow, the popular film celebration features the celebrities and their partners dressed as some of the studio's most beloved characters, from Mary Poppins to Snow White to Elsa.

This episode was exciting for a variety of reasons, as it saw the ballroom return for Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby, who are both healthy again after previously testing positive for COVID-19. In addition, judge Derek Hough is back as well, after he took last week off following a possible COVID-19 exposure. 

There were no eliminations tonight, meaning all of the pairs will take part in Tuesday's "Villains Night." Heading into the week, JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots were tied atop the leaderboard after the first three weeks.

Continue reading to see all the performers in their Heroes outfits, and click here to see E! News' exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the pairs' recent trip to Disneyland. Dancing With the Stars returns Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa's dance was the Viennese waltz, set to Cinderella's "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes."

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

The real-life power couple got cozy to "Someday My Prince Will Come" from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Lindsay Arnold and Matt James

The Incredibles' Edna and Frozone were brought to life as the pair performed to the song "The Incredits."

Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots

The duo danced the rumba to Tarzan's "You'll Be in My Heart."

Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen

For their paso doble, the country singer and his partner channeled Mulan to the tune of "I'll Make a Man Out of You."

Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

The pair delivered a purr-fect tribute to The Lion King with their samba, set to "I Just Can't Wait to Be King."

Suni Lee

The Olympic gymnast strutted her stuff to "Colombia, Mi Encanto!" from the forthcoming Disney animated film Encanto, which will be released next month. 

Mel C and Gleb Savchenko

The Spice Girls standout joined partner Gleb Savchenko for Mary Poppins' "Step in Time."

Kenya Moore

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star performed a contemporary routine to "How Far I'll Go" from Moana.

Cody Rigsby

A Goofy Movie's Powerline was brought to life by Cody Rigsby, who danced to the song "Stand Out." 

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

To perform a quickstep to The Jungle Book's "I Wan'na Be Like You," Melora Hardin dressed as Baloo, while Artem Chigvintsev was Bagheera. 

Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert danced the foxtrot to Frozen's iconic "Let It Go."

Matt James and The Miz

The former The Bachelor star had a friend in The Miz, who became the Genie from Aladdin, with help from some blue paint.

