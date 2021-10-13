Dopesick Sheds New Light on the "Disturbing" Cause of America's Opioid Epidemic

Watch : Hulu's "Dopesick" Cast Talks Broken Healthcare System

Hulu's Dopesick is technically a drama, but really it's a horror. Because at the heart of the limited series is the premise that anyone, even the most cautious of patients, can become addicted to opiates.

In the first episodes of the fictional show, viewers are taken to the heart of Appalachia, where almost every household is supported by the coal mines. Even Kaitlyn Dever's character Betsy is a coal worker, mining alongside her father and other men who had watched her grow into an amiable, young woman with aspirations that went beyond her small town.

And then, in a matter of moments, any chance of achieving those dreams are taken away. She's injured in a coal-mining accident and prescribed OxyContin by the well-meaning Dr. Finnix (Michael Keaton), quickly turning her into a shell of the human she once was.

Fast forward a few years and a slew of civil servants are investigating the significant uptick in addiction and overdose cases. Peter Sarsgaard, John Hoogenakker and Jake McDorman are working for the Department of Justice, while Rosario Dawson's character is an agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency. They respectively interview addicted high school students across the northeast, follow up on pharmacy robberies and quiz Purdue Pharma over their marketing.