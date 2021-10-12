Jeopardy! Champ Matt Amodio Ends His Run After 38-Game Winning Streak

Watch : Mike Richards OUT as "Jeopardy!" Executive Producer Amid Controversy

Matt Amodio has finally found himself in jeopardy.

That's right: The second longest running Jeopardy! champion is officially done.

The Yale University PhD student lost his 39th game on the show on Oct. 11, after becoming a staple for fans since July. His 38 consecutive wins mean he is second only to the show's legend, Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004.

Amodio took in more than $1.5 million over the past three months, making him the third highest earning star of regular season play, behind Jennings and James Holzhauer.

During his last appearance, Amodio was in third place with $10,600 going into Final Jeopardy. Host Mayim Bialik remarked it was "going to be a very exciting Final Jeopardy round. For the first time in his 39 appearances, Matt Amodio is in third place. So, it all comes down to this."

Under the category "Countries of the World," the clue read, "Nazi Germany annexed this nation & divided it into regions of the Alps and the Danube; the Allies later divided it into 4 sectors."