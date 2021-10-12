90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Shares His Wife Vanessa Suffered a Pregnancy Loss

Watch : "90 Day Fiance": Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Hit Show

90 Day Fiancé stars Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are grieving the loss of what would've been their first child together.

On Monday, Oct. 11, the TLC personality revealed on Instagram that his wife recently suffered a pregnancy loss.

"Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we'd like to share," Colt captioned a series a photos, which included a baby's sonogram and written verification that Vanessa returned a positive pregnancy test on Sept. 2. "We recently discovered she was pregnant."

The 36-year-old said Vanessa's pregnancy took the couple by "surprise" and "really changed our perspective on life and our future."

"We started to think about a future with our child," Colt continued. "We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them. Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us. It breaks my heart."