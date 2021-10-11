KardashiansCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Jessica Simpson and Sister Ashlee Simpson Ross Are the Most Glamorous Bridesmaids at Friend's Wedding

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross looked effortlessly elegant as they stepped out together to celebrate their friend's wedding over the weekend.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 11, 2021 10:37 PM
Jessica SimpsonAshlee Simpson-Ross
This sister style moment was simply "Irresistible."

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross proved once again why they're forces to be reckoned with in the fashion department. On Sunday, Oct. 10, the dynamic duo brought the wow factor to their friend Stephenie Pearson's wedding when they served as bridesmaids for the special occasion.

And gone are the days when bridesmaids were forced to wear hideous gowns. Before the bride walked down the aisle in a posh white gown, both Jessica and Ashlee made their way to the front in different glitzy designs that were bedazzled all over.

Jessica donned a metallic gold gown that featured ornate beading and a plunging neckline. As for Ashlee? The "Pieces of Me" musician wore a feathered Marchesa creation, which included a sexy keyhole cutout and dramatic sleeves.

Though the siblings slipped into different dresses, their glam was similar, as they both opted for nude-colored lipstick and a smoky eye.

"Most beautiful wedding," the Ashlee + Evan star commented on Stephenie's Instagram post about her wedding to Jovar Andrews. "love you."

See Jessica and Ashlee's stunning looks as bridesmaids in our gallery below! Plus, take a peek at other celebrities all dolled up for their loved ones' weddings.

Instagram
Jessica Simpson & Ashlee Simpson

The sister duo brought the glitz and glamour to their friend Stephenie Pearson's wedding in October 2021.

SplashNews.com
Selena Gomez

The singer served as maid of honor at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding in July 2019.

MEGA
Kirsten Dunset

The actress was by her best friend Cindy McGee's side at Sant'Ignazio Church in Rome.

Splash News
Taylor Swift

The singer served as a bridesmaid at her longtime friend Abigail Anderson's wedding.

Instagram
Hailey Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin

Hailey served as the maid of honor at sister Alaia Baldwin's wedding, while cousin Ireland also served as a bridesmaid. Here they are pictured with Hailey's mom Kennya Baldwin.

CPR / WAGO / BACKGRID
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum and fashion designer served as a bridesmaid at friends Cassie Herschenfeld and Ben Katz's wedding in Ojai, California in August 2017, more than six weeks after she announced she had given birth to her and husband William Tell's first child, son Liam.

Instagram
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel was by her brother Matty's side when he married Jimmy Wright in Australia on Dec. 30, 2016.

Instagram
Amy Schumer

After wrapping production on a movie with Goldie Hawn, Schumer traveled to be by Tara Alana's side. The bride exchanged vows with Rusty Fitton, as Schumer's boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, looked on.

Instagram
Rachel Bilson

The Hart of Dixie alum was a bridesmaid at the March 2017 wedding of Gelareh Khalioun, who worked as a costume designer on the show.

Courtesy: Elizabeth Messina
Rachel Bilson

The O.C. darling slipped into a whimsical pale green dress for the show's creator Josh Schwartz's wedding in 2008.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

The pop star was the maid of honor at childhood friend Britany Maack's wedding in Pennsylvania in February 2016 and both wore Reem Acra dresses.

FameFlynet
Lauren Conrad

The fashion designer and The Hills alum was there for her friend Maura McManus on her big day on Aug. 16. She was joined by co-star Lo Bosworth, who also served as a bridesmaid.

Instagram
Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family star sported a pastel yellow dress while serving as a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding in June 2015.

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Rachel McAdams

Found: Something blue! The True Detective star stepped in as a bridesmaid for sister Kayleen's Memorial Day wedding. 

GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Eva Longoria

The actress went barefoot through the streets of Spain during her pals' nuptials.

Eva Longoria/WhoSay
Eva Longoria

Back at it again! She serves as a stunning bridesmaid once again, this time wearing a slick strappy black dress. 

Josh Brasted/WireImage
Beyoncé

Talk about a star-studded bunch! Queen Bey donned an angelic white gown for her bridesmaid's duties at sister Solange Knowles' New Orleans wedding last year.  

INF/SBMF/Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET
Lady Gaga

After posting ample bachelorette party pics, Gaga kept it classic in a whimsical lavender gown for her pal's New Orleans weddings in March 2015.

Martha Stewart Weddings
Jennifer Lawrence

The Hunger Games starlet sports a beautiful cream creation for big brother Blaine's wedding, and even scored a cover cameo on the cover of Martha Stewart Weddings.

William Parker/GC Images
Cara Delevingne

Round two! Cara plays bridesmaid again in this breezy white gown for sister Poppy's 2014 wedding. 

Courtesy: Monique Lhuillier
Ashley Greene

Pretty in pink indeed! Ashley slipped into a stunning Marchesa gown for her publicist's wedding in Turks and Caicos back in 2013.

Gossip Society/Splash News
Jessica Simpson

While she's been a bridesmaid in no less than six weddings, this elegant pink ensemble may be her best bridal party look to date. 

Newspix/Rex/REX USA
Naomi Watts

She may just be a bridesmaid, but Naomi definitely steals the show in this striking white lace LBD. 

Brooklyn Decker/Instagram
Brooklyn Decker

That face! The supermodel gets goofy at her pal's nuptials.

Clasos.com/Splash News
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Bohemian beauties! The twins were absolutely angelic on their godmother's big day in Los Cabos back in 2007. 

Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker

And the best boss ever award goes to... SJP! The Sex and the City alum dons a stunning violet number as a proud member of her assistant's bridal party.

SC/BB/Flynetonline.com
Katherine Heigl

The 27 Dresses star was a real bridesmaid for her sister's wedding in 2007.

SC/FameFlynet Pictures
Ashlee Simpson

Fun fact: Ashlee and sister Jessica Simpson both served as bridesmaids for pal Lauren Zelman in 2012.

Premiere/DMac/FameFlynet Pictures
Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee 

Flynet
Jennifer Garner

The actress and her fellow bridesmaids are simply lovely in lilac gowns for this 2006 ceremony. 

