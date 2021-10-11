Ex on the Beach's Chris Pearson Dead at 25 After Stabbing

Ex on the Beach alum Chris Pearson has died following an altercation at a Los Angeles nightclub.
According to a GoFundMe, Pearson "unexpectedly" passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10. A bio for the fundraising website states the 25-year-old reality star was involved in a "tragic encounter."
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson tells E! News that officers responded to reports of an argument in the 22000 block of the San Fernando Valley around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. According to the spokesperson, the victim was stabbed during the altercation and subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Pearson appeared on the first season of the MTV reality series Ex on the Beach in 2018. Throughout his run on the show, he lived with ex-girlfriends Chelsko Thompson and Haley Read.
Following Ex on the Beach, Pearson pursued a career in music, releasing his first single, "Lost in the Night," in July.
"Chris was the most determined person there could ever be," his family wrote on the GoFundMe. "He had a dream, set a goal & didn't stop until he achieved that goal. It didn't matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only."
The statement continued, "The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud."
Following the news of Pearson's passing, MTV star Taylor Selfridge mourned his death. "We woke up to some very heartbreaking news this morning," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Rest in Paradise... We love you forever!"
In a statement to E! News, an MTV spokersperson shared, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."
TMZ was the first to report Pearson's death.