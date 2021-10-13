How Today's Jill Martin Is Making Early Holiday Shopping Easier—and More Tempting—Than Ever Before

We interviewed Jill Martin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to shopping, Jill Martin is a total expert.
Not only does she have a successful QVC line, G.I.L.I., but the Today Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor has been finding, and then sharing, incredible deals with viewers for the past 12 years.
Now, Jill is kicking off holiday shopping early with a brand-new Steals and Deals Throwback Edition special streaming on Peacock.
"We have everything from beauty to gadgets, to fashion to tech to home," Jill exclusively teased to E! News. "We secured these products and have the best of the best in each of the categories, and they're unique. There are products from the '70s, '80s, '90s and early 2000s. And the discounts are over 80 percent."
And as a bonus? Jill truly loves all of the items she is presenting to viewers. "My rule is I would not sell anything or highlight anything I wouldn't use, gift or wear myself, and that's the criteria for my gift picking," she said. "It's the perfect combination. People will be able to watch, see what the gift is, why they might want it, what it's used for. It's a full 360 experience and it's fun to watch."
It's the latest shopping experience Jill has created for her loyal viewers who first watched her introduce the popular Today segment Steals and Deals more than a decade ago.
At the beginning, Jill said she was begging companies to be a part of the segment. Now, there is a wait-list of more than a year.
"No matter who you are, no matter how much money you have, you want a deal," Jill explained. "But it all starts with the product. The product has to be solid, something that people want."
While some may find October too early to shop for holiday gifts, Jill believes that earlier is better, especially this year.
"There truly is a shortage in products," she explained. "I'm speaking for this year: If you see something and you want it, you should buy it now."
And lucky for Steals & Deals shoppers, Jill and her team have already secured inventory for the products being highlighted in the Throwback special allowing for a great customer experience. "I think you make your list, you check it twice, you check it three times and when you see something you love, you get it," Jill explained.
See some of the products Jill loves from her QVC line below and watch Steals and Deals Throwback Edition streaming on Today All Day on Peacock this Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
G.I.L.I. Sherpa Lined Puffer Jacket
If you love G.I.L.I.'s sherpa items, more could be coming soon. "We will be introducing our Sherpa collection, which we have grown immensely and I think viewers will be very excited," she teased about her upcoming QVC appearances. "And I do think it's one of the must-haves of the season so that'll be coming later this month."
G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin Custom Printed Plush Animal Buddies
" I love my giant stuffed animals. They are over two feet tall and they're animal buddies and they're adult stuffed animals," Jill told E! News. "I made them with a pillow company so they're functional...I hope people will start collecting them and bringing them into their homes. It's like sending someone a hug"
(E!, NBC and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family)