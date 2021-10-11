Ellen Pompeo Talks Emotional Grey's Anatomy Reunion With Kate Walsh

Watch : Is Ellen Pompeo Ready to Leave "Grey's"?

A Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital homecoming.

Grey's Anatomy fans have seen their fair share of beloved characters come and go, but luckily, they're about to be reunited with a very familiar face: Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh.

Feeling equally grateful for Walsh's highly anticipated return is Ellen Pompeo, one of the last original cast members remaining on Grey's Anatomy. As the Meredith Grey actress put it on E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 11, "Kate is the funnest person on set."

"All of us from the original cast, we do share such a special bond," Pompeo continued. "We went through something that only a few people can understand what it was, and to see all of that hard work and all of that craziness that we went through—you know, getting famous so quickly and the show was such a big deal—and to come together again and the show is still on the air, to know that our work has had such an impact, is pretty moving."