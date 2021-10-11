Ellen Pompeo Talks Emotional Grey's Anatomy Reunion With Kate Walsh

A Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital homecoming.
Grey's Anatomy fans have seen their fair share of beloved characters come and go, but luckily, they're about to be reunited with a very familiar face: Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh.
Feeling equally grateful for Walsh's highly anticipated return is Ellen Pompeo, one of the last original cast members remaining on Grey's Anatomy. As the Meredith Grey actress put it on E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 11, "Kate is the funnest person on set."
"All of us from the original cast, we do share such a special bond," Pompeo continued. "We went through something that only a few people can understand what it was, and to see all of that hard work and all of that craziness that we went through—you know, getting famous so quickly and the show was such a big deal—and to come together again and the show is still on the air, to know that our work has had such an impact, is pretty moving."
So moving, in fact, that Pompeo and Walsh "may have shed a tear."
"We may have hugged and cried a bit," she added.
Walsh's return to Grey's Anatomy comes after a multi-year absence. She initially left the medical drama after its third season to head up her own spin-off series, Private Practice.
Grey's Anatomy is now in its 18th season, but Pompeo remains uncertain when she'll make her own exit—even though her husband, Chris Ivery, is apparently eager for her to lighten her workload.
"He did say the other day, 'Don't you think you can work a little less now?'" Pompeo told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester.
But seeing as how she just launched a new podcast called Tell Me, that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon.
"There's so many young women who really look up to me and really look to hear what I'm saying about things, and podcasting is a relatively new medium, [but] I produce TV every day," Pompeo explained. "[I thought], let me try producing this and see how it works."
She continued, "Anything to combat all the negativity, to combat all the assaults on women, the mistruths out there, I just want to use my platform in a meaningful way and have conversations that matter to people and that impact people."
Hear more from Ellen Pompeo in the above Daily Pop interview!
Cadence13’s podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo can be streamed wherever you listen to your podcasts with new episodes every Wednesday.