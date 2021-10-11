Tori Spelling Recalls Luke Perry Going to "Brawl" for Her During "Verbally Abusive Relationship"

Tori Spelling is paying tribute to her late Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry on what would have been his 55th birthday.
The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 11 and shared a throwback photo of the actor giving her a peck on the cheek.
"Happy Birthday to my friend and brother Luke…" she captioned the snapshot. "You are missed so much. Not a day goes by that I don't think about you."
Spelling described Perry as "one of a kind" and looked back at how he was always there for her.
"I remember meeting you as a young insecure teen girl. You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human, a female, and a comedienne. As a friend and big brother. You stood up for me fiercely," she stated. Without naming names, she added, "Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girls life."
She also remembered how he used to call her "camel" because of her long eyelashes. "You had a way of making every single human feel confident, heard, and special the minute they met you," she continued. "Your energy was pure selfless love. A giver in this ungiving life. Your loving nature carried thru decades."
Spelling, who shares five kids with her husband Dean McDermott, recalled how Perry would ask about her children when he'd text or call and pass along that "Uncle Luke loves them."
During his lifetime, Perry welcomed two children with his ex-wife Rachel Sharp: Jack Perry, 24, and Sophie Perry, 21.
"As a parent you defined hands on," Spelling wrote. "Always putting Jack and Sophie first. Loved showing off pics of Jack wrestling and the purses and pieces Sophie designed and crafted. Always saying T you and Soph would hit it off DIY'ing together."
She then shard her two regrets. "We never had that Taco Tuesday family night at your house {I heard your tacos were the best}," she noted, "and that I couldn't fulfill your vision and dream of our cast doing that horror film you were so passionate about making with them. Sorry both those things never happened."
At the end of her post, Spelling expressed how "we all miss you and hold you in our hearts" today and every day. "Everyone does," she concluded. "You made quite the impression on this lifetime Lukey."
Perry died in 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52 years old.
Spelling wasn't the only cast member to honor Perry on his birthday. Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering all posted tributes, as well.
"Miss you pal," Ziering wrote on Instagram alongside an old photo. "Happy birthday LP."