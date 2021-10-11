KardashiansCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Score Unbeatable Deals on Trending UGG Styles at Nordstrom Rack

Stock up on cozy holiday gifts and save big!

By Emily Spain Oct 11, 2021 10:00 PMTags
E-comm: Nordstrom Rack Ugg Sale

E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Cozy season is here!

We don't know about you, but we are bundled up in our most cuddly fits today including our trusted UGG boots. Since we are in for many more chilly days spent indoors, we decided to look for more UGG styles to add to our wardrobe. To our surprise, we saw Nordstrom Rack is offering tons of great deals on UGG boots, jackets, loungewear, blankets, gloves and more!

If you're ready to up the cozy factor of your life, we suggest heading over to Nordstrom Rack ASAP. To get you started on your savings journey, we rounded up our favorites below!

Every UGG Style You Need for a Cozy Girl Fall

UGG Classic Non Tech Genuine Shearling Earmuff

Keep your ears protected from the elements all winter long with these earmuffs. Not to mention, they make great gifts!

$80
$45
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Mini Bailey Button Bling Boot

How cute are these short boots adorned with Swarovski crystal buttons on the sides?

$185
$120
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Erika Relaxed Joggers

For days spent inside binge-watching TV or errand-filled afternoons, this jogger and hoodie set will keep you looking stylish and toasty.

$98
$67
Nordstrom Rack
$128
Jacket $85
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Seamed Genuine Shearling Tech Gloves

No need to sacrifice sending that all-important text in order to keep your hands warm thanks to these shearling lined gloves with tech compatible fingertips.

$155
$80
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Portia Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Gift one of these plush blankets to yourself or a friend during the upcoming holiday season.

$128
$70
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Mini Blakeley Faux Fur Trimmed Boot

These fur trimmed boots are a must for the fall and winter months. 

$300
$140
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Keefe High Pile Fleece Jacket

For crisp fall days when a heavy jacket isn't necessary, this camouflage fleece style will keep you warm, calm and collected. Not to mention, you'll look so stylish!

$165
$110
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Oversized Faux Shearling Scarf

Available in neon pink and yellow, this oversized scarf will bring the drama and a cozy touch to any outfit.

$65
$33
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Daren Snakeskin Embossed Lace-Up Boot

These white snakeskin booties offer the perfect mix of edginess, style and function.

$160
$75
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Kids' Classic II Graphic Stitch Short Boot

Made with a moisture-wicking textile lining, your little one can stay cozy and comfortable while playing outdoors.

$130
$70-$90
Nordstrom Rack

Ready for more ways to save? Check out these deals on the season's best denim styles.

