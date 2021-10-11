Karen Huger Says Nicki Minaj Is a "Huge Fan" of This RHOP Star

A true Real Housewives devotee.
Nicki Minaj's love of The Real Housewives of Potomac is no secret, but until fans see how the rapper's surprise appearance on the season six reunion shakes out, there's no telling which cast members she favors the most.
That is, unless you take Karen Huger's word for it. The grand dame stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 11 to give exclusive insight on what's sure to be the most talked about reunion in RHOP history.
"It was legendary. It was epic," Karen told E!'s Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Karamo. "Nicki and I have followed each other for many years, since I came onto the platform. So it was really nice to meet her and see how powerfully intelligent she is and how fair she is, because she's a huge fan of Ray Huger."
That's right! According to Karen, Nicki is a staunch supporter of the househusband.
"Forget us women, she love Ray Ray," Karen added.
"And that's all I can say!" she continued. "I don't want to get in trouble. I don't want give too much away, but she loves my husband. I had to photo bomb her ass! I'm like 'Nicki, I'm here!'"
Speaking of husbands, Karen also weighed in on the recent drama concerning Mia Thornton's. As RHOP fans may recall, Gordon, nicknamed "G," drunkenly snapped at her during the Oct. 3 episode, telling her to "shut the f--k up."
Had Ray done the same to Karen, "You would've seen what has kept us together for 25 years," she said on Daily Pop.
"We would've gone at it," Karen added. "I wouldn't of bowed down. I would've said, 'Excuse me, you don't speak to me that way.' But that's me and that's Ray, that's our dynamic. So I'm learning Mia and G's. But no, it would've been on and poppin'."
The RHOP O.G. continued to discuss this season, including her recent reconciliation with Gizelle Bryant.
"Let me be real with you, I don't start anything with Gizzy. Gizzy starts it with me but I finish it," Karen began. "I can say the girls, I love all the girls on the show—I love Wendy [Osefo], Mia, Gizzy, Candiace [Dillard], Ashley [Darby], Askale [Davis]...I really have respect for everyone, but you're not gonna come at me disrespectfully year after year after year, so Gizelle just got put into her place."
"But at some point, that wore the girls out," she continued. "And because I care about this team—RHOP, these are my girls—I had to try. I had to set an example and see if I can reset the clock."
Don't worry, though—Karen's "third eye" is still on Gizelle.
"If she comes left, I will go left with her," Karen said. "If she comes correct, Gizzy and I give great TV."
Hear more from the grand dame in the above Daily Pop clip!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)