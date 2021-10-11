Karen Huger Says Nicki Minaj Is a "Huge Fan" of This RHOP Star

Watch : "RHOP" Karen Huger Talks NICKI MINAJ Joining the Reunion

A true Real Housewives devotee.

Nicki Minaj's love of The Real Housewives of Potomac is no secret, but until fans see how the rapper's surprise appearance on the season six reunion shakes out, there's no telling which cast members she favors the most.

That is, unless you take Karen Huger's word for it. The grand dame stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 11 to give exclusive insight on what's sure to be the most talked about reunion in RHOP history.

"It was legendary. It was epic," Karen told E!'s Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Karamo. "Nicki and I have followed each other for many years, since I came onto the platform. So it was really nice to meet her and see how powerfully intelligent she is and how fair she is, because she's a huge fan of Ray Huger."

That's right! According to Karen, Nicki is a staunch supporter of the househusband.

"Forget us women, she love Ray Ray," Karen added.