The Challenge's Amanda Garcias Is "Done" With Fessy Shafaat After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Watch : 5 Funniest Challenges on "Celebrity Game Face" With Kevin Hart

Fessy Shafaat may have some explaining to do.

One month after going Instagram official with co-star Amanda Garcias, the Challenge star is raising eyebrows for his behavior away from the MTV camera crew.

Over the weekend, photos surfaced online that appear to show Fessy getting close to a mystery woman at an undisclosed bar. As it turns out, Amanda saw the pictures and wasn't impressed.

"For all of you tagging me in the video and pictures….I've seen it," Amanda shared on Twitter on Oct. 10. "He's a f--kin trashbag & I'm done with it. Sacrificing a real one with a temporary hoe at the bar. Smfh. I can't. Cancelling my trip to Florida next week & he def not comin to CO before the reunion anymore."

The pair last competed together on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, which is currently airing on MTV. They are expected to reunite for a televised special later this fall.