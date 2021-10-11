The Challenge's Amanda Garcias Is "Done" With Fessy Shafaat After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Fessy Shafaat may have some explaining to do.
One month after going Instagram official with co-star Amanda Garcias, the Challenge star is raising eyebrows for his behavior away from the MTV camera crew.
Over the weekend, photos surfaced online that appear to show Fessy getting close to a mystery woman at an undisclosed bar. As it turns out, Amanda saw the pictures and wasn't impressed.
"For all of you tagging me in the video and pictures….I've seen it," Amanda shared on Twitter on Oct. 10. "He's a f--kin trashbag & I'm done with it. Sacrificing a real one with a temporary hoe at the bar. Smfh. I can't. Cancelling my trip to Florida next week & he def not comin to CO before the reunion anymore."
The pair last competed together on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, which is currently airing on MTV. They are expected to reunite for a televised special later this fall.
According to Amanda's latest tweets, she doesn't want fans to feel bad for her. Instead, she claims to have learned a valuable lesson about a guy some fans refer to as "Messy Fessy."
"Don't be sorry. I don't need pity from y'all," she wrote on Twitter. "I gave someone a chance who didn't deserve it. It ain't my loss, it's his."
And according to Amanda, Fessy was busy blowing up her phone while at the bar. As she alleged on Twitter, "Lmfao all while texting and calling me in between. Clownnnnnn."
E! News has reached out to Fessy, Amanda and MTV for additional comment and has not heard back. On Oct. 11, Fessy appeared to comment on the drama when he played lyrics from Drake's song "Doing It Wrong" on his Instagram Stories. "When a good thing goes bad, it's not the end of the world," the song stated. "It's just the end of a world that you had with one girl and she's the reason it happened but she's overreacting."
As viewers know, Fessy and Amanda have had a bumpy romance leaving fans guessing as to how serious they really are. In fact, rumors surfaced that Fessy briefly dated fellow co-star and Survivor alum Michele Fitzgerald after filming ended.
But on Sept. 10, Fessy and Amanda appeared to be in a good place when he shared several photos of them from a tropical vacation. "It's something about you but I really can't explain it," he shared on Instagram.
As for Amanda, she recently appeared on The Challenge: Aftermath and told host Devyn Simone that things were headed in the right direction. "We're basically picking up where we left off," she shared. "He dumped Michele and he came back to the real one I guess you could say."
The Challenge airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.