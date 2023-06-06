84 of the Most Popular Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Father's Day 2023 will be here before you know it. If you are trying to figure out what to get your dad, stepdad, grandpa, or another paternal figure in your life, we have done all of the work for you. All you need to do is shop.
If your dad loves to golf, we found some personalized golf balls. If your dad misplaces everything, we have a solution for that. If your dad loves an iced cold beverage, get him this innovative glass. If your dad has a great sense of humor, this mug is a hilarious gift. If your dad loves his self-care routine, this heated razor is a luxurious addition to his toiletries.
If your dad is hard to shop for, here are some thoughtful Father's Day gift suggestions that he will appreciate.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Forget Where He Puts Everything
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Apple AirTag 4 Pack (54,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Keep track of and find your items with the AirTag that's compatible with Apple devices. Current Price: $90
- Esky Key Finder (9,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This set comes with six tracking receivers and one remote control. Current Price: $20
- LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker (13,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This waterproof, magnetic GPS mount is great for large items like bikes, luggage, golf clubs, and cars. Current Price: $30
Our Pick: Tile Mate Essentials 4-Pack (2 Mate, 1 Slim, 1 Stickers)- Bluetooth Tracker & Item Locators for Keys, Wallets, Remotes & More; Easily Find All Your Things
If your dad is constantly losing track of his essentials, get him this Tile 4-pack. This set includes Tile trackers that you can put on your keys, remote, and wallet whenever you misplace them. There's a free app that's compatible with iOS and Android devices that you can use to ring your tile whenever something goes missing. This four-piece set has 3,300+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves Binge-Watching His Favorite Shows
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Dice-Flix TV Decider Dice- Stop wasting time picking a show and let these dice decide. Current Price: $9
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (25,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Stream your favorite shows on this smart TV with millions of options. Current Price: $260
- Quinn Movie Night Organic Microwave Popcorn Kit (1,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews): There's no better companion for a binge watch session than some flavored popcorn. Current Price: $19
Our Pick: Dad's Spot Remote Goes Here Pillow
If you need another guarantee that your dad won't lose the TV remote, then this hilarious pillow could do the trick. Just put this pillow in dad's favorite TV-watching spot and the remote will have designated spot in the pillow pocket.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Wants a Practical Present
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow Set (153,800+ 5-star Amazon Reviews)- These pillows are comforting, cooling, and top-rated. Current Price: $61
- Apple iPad (37,600+ 5-star Amazon Reviews)- Dad can use this useful gift for work and leisurely tasks. Current Price: $270
- Bestrix Phone Holder for Car (15,600+ 5-star Amazon Reviews)- Use this magnetic holder to prop up your phone in the car and navigation easier. Current Price: $25
Our Pick: Travando Mens Slim Wallet with Money Clip
All wallets are the same, right? Nope. This slim wallet has 77,800+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers. Plus, it even comes with a gift box, which makes giving presents even easier. The wallet has 11 card pockets and an outside notch that allows you to push out the cards easily. It has a MHz band that protects against data theft by RFID scanners. It also has a money clip for cash. It's available in eight colors too.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves Self-Care
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush- This toothbrush a 3-month battery life and it's Bluetooth-compatible. Use it to keep track of your brushing with timed vibrations. Current Price: $40
- Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks (3,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- These under-eye gels are super refreshing and hydrating, especially after a rough night. Current Price: $17
- Freeman Renewing Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Facial Mask (2,100+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Rejuvenates and hydrate your skin in minutes. Current Price: $4
Our Pick: Gillette Labs Heated Razor Starter Kit, 1 Handle, 2 Blade Refills, 1 Charging Dock- 4 Piece Set
This heated razor makes shaving a luxurious experience. It's waterproof, which means you can use it in the shower if you'd like. The set includes a heated razor handle, 2 blade refills, a magnetic wireless charging dock, and a smart plug.
"I bought this for my husband and he tells me how great the shave is everyday," an Amazon shopper raved.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves Golf
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- SKLZ Golf Training Bundle (4,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Improve accuracy and speed with this indoor putting green with ball return. Current Price: $50
- lululemon Commission Classic-Tapered Golf Pant 32"- These stretchy golf pants are sweat-wicking, water-resistant, and abrasion-resistant. Current Price: $148
- NoSweat Golf Hat Sweat Liner (5,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Add this liner to your favorite golf hat to prevent sweat and stains. Current Price: $20
Our Pick: Personalized Golf Balls with Personalized Display Case
If your dad loves to golf, he will appreciate this set. The case can be displayed with your choice of a name or initials. The 12 golf balls can be personalized with a name, monogram, or initials in various ink colors. It also includes 12 golf tees and pencils.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who is Tough to Shop For
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Rocketbook Everlast Fusion Letter (36,000+ 5-star Amazon Reviews)- This reusable notebook connect to Cloud devices and you can just magically wipe it clean to reuse. It also has templates for calendars and lists. Current Price: $22
- Hisdern Mens Ties Set (1,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- These sets come with ties and matching pocket squares. Current Price: $36
- DGLK The Portable Neck Fan (4,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Keep cool with one of these portable neck fans that will allow you to go hands-free. Current Price: $20
Our Pick: Dads Are Hard to Buy Gifts For Mug
Let's be honest: some fathers are just difficult to shop for. This mug says it all and appeals to dad's sense of humor.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Enjoys a Good Beer
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler (62,100+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Keep your beverage cool for hours with no condensation with this insulated stainless steel koozie. Current Price: $20
- StowCo Small Portable Cooler Bag- This looks like a briefcase, but it's actually an iceless cooler. Current Price: $58
- Keter Pacific Cool Outdoor Furniture/ Beer and Wine Cooler(16,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This is a great end table for your outdoor setup and it doubles as a cooler for easy hosting. Current Price: $84
Our Pick: Host Freeze Beer Glasses, 16 Ounce Freezer Gel Chiller Double Wall Plastic Frozen Pint Glass, Set of 2
No one likes warm beer. This cup is what dad needs to make sure his favorite beverage is at an optimum temperature. Just put it in the freezer for two hours before pouring in a light beer or in the fridge prior to sipping on a dark beer. These are different than your standard beer glasses because of they are lined with proprietary cooling gel. This glass set has 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Needs to Relax
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Boriwat Back Massager with Heat (3,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Sit back and relax with this heated massager that works your neck, back, and shoulders with zero effort on your part. Current Price: $48
- Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine (9,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. Current Price: $65
- Renpho Eye Massager (12,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This mask has heat, vibration, massage, and Bluetooth compatibility to listen to music and podcasts. Current Price: $58
Our Pick: NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Dad can have shiatsu massage whenever he wants with this device. He can even use it while he's working since he can just loop his arms through the straps. There are eight different massage modes to alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and just help dad relax. There are three different speeds and an option for a heated massage. This massager has 37,500+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Needs His Morning Coffee
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- PowerLix Milk Frother (57,100+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Become your own barista with this easy-to-use milk frother, which comes in many colors. Current Price: $10
- Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine (1,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This single-serve espresso machine has a milk frothing pitcher and steam wand. Current Price: $55
- Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer (3,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Keep your mug at an optimal temperature with this electric warmer. Current Price: $24
Our Pick: BruMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug
You may think this is like any other coffee mug, but that's not the case. The BruMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug has 125,000+ five-star reviews from BruMate shoppers. That's because it's the world's first 100% leak-proof, insulated mug, according to the brand. This means your dad can take his favorite hot beverage anywhere he wants with zero worry. It's also a great leak-proof mug for cold beverages too.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves Home Gadgets
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker (4,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Make sparkling water with the push of a button. You can go plain or pick a favorite flavor. Current Price: $80 at Amazon, $100 at QVC, $100 at SodaStream
- TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (51,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- If you're going to amp up the tech products in your home, a WiFi extender is an essential product. Stronger internet access throughout your home is critical to getting the most out of your devices. Current Price: $18
- Kasa Smart Plug 4 Pack (39,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Turn anything into a smart device with a smart plug. Just plug this into your existing outlet and then you can plug in your favorite gadgets. Current Price: $24
Our Pick: Ring Video Doorbell 3
This revolutionary doorbell uses Wi-Fi and HD video to let you see and speak with visitors from the comfort of your phone or tablet. The doorbell has built-in motion sensors so you can know right away as soon as someone is outside your door. You can also create preset responses, so your door can get answered without you actually doing anything.
This doorbell has 34,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Has Trouble Sleeping
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- MZOO Sleep Eye Mask (66,700+ 5-star Amazon Reviews)- If dad has trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, this 3D eye mask is a comfortable way to block out the light and soothe relaxation. Current Price: $22
- EASELAND Queen Size Mattress Pad Pillow Cover (66,900+)- Buying a new mattress can be a (pricey) hassle. Instead of pushing your budget with a new mattress, give your current one an upgrade with a mattress topper. Current Price: $33
Our Pick: Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket
Bearaby weighted blankets help you relax and get a better night's sleep. This buttery soft, breathable organic cotton weighted blanket is ideal for all seasons, with well-distributed weight without feeling overbearing or overly hot. It's available in multiple colors with weights ranging from 10 pounds to 25 pounds. This is not your typical weighted blanket; it has 108,000+ customer reviews.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Needs Music
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers (44,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This looks like a standard record player, but actually has a built-in Bluetooth speaker. Current Price: $55
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (4,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Block out noise and experience the ultimate comfort while you listen to music, podcasts, and phone calls. Current Price: $279
- TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds (37,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- These earbuds prove that you don't need to a triple-digit price tag to get a high-quality listening experience. Current Price: $18
Our Pick: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
These wireless earbuds actually stay in place during the most intense workouts. The battery has 9 hours of listening time, they're compatible with iOS and Android devices, and they are sweat-resistant. There are eight colors to choose from and they are truly a must-have for anyone who needs to have access to their music, podcasts, and phone calls.
These earbuds a personal favorite and they have 55,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Works Out
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Therabody Theragun Elite (3,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This is a next-level percussive massager that makes a major difference in post-gym recovery. It has five speeds, three preset treatments, and it comes with five attachments. Current Price: $359 at Amazon, $329 at Therabody
- Whatafit Resistance Bands Set (30,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Create an at-home gym for dad with these adjustable resistance bands that can be used for so many different types of exercise. Current Price: $23
- Vinsguir Exercise Equipment for Core Workout (13,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Exercise anywhere with this ab wheel roller. Current Price: $26
Our Pick: Nike Air Monarch IV
"Dad sneakers" are in, so you might as well get some for your father. The Nike Air Monarch IV is lightweight, durable, and supportive, providing comfort with every step. This classic shoe is available in many colors with wide fit options as well.
These sneakers have 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Our Pick: Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves Skincare
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Baby Foot Original Exfoliating Foot Peel (32,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Each treatment comes with two plastic booties filled with exfoliating solution that works like a chemical peel, removing dry, dead skin and moisturizing your feet as it goes. Current Price: $25 from Amazon, QVC, and Ulta
- Freeshow Newest Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum (7,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Get the gunk out of your pores with this gadget that sucks out the dirt and excess oils. Current Price: $36
- Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask (11,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This mask bubbles up into a foam, which is formulated with charcoal that absorbs dirt from the pores, the brand claims. Current Price: $8
Our Pick: Masque BAR Bandito Facial Sheet Mask (6 Pack)
These sheet masks are formulated for men's skin. There are options to smooth the appearance of wrinkles, unclog pores, minimize dark spots, and calm irritated skin.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who's Always Cold
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- ValleyX Heated Computer Mouse Pad Hand Warmer- Make the work day more enjoyable with this plush, heated mouse pad hand warmer. Current Price: $20
- Berteen Electric Heated Foot Warmers- Unwind after a long day with this electric foot warmer. It has 8 temperature levels, six timers, and it comes with a laundry bag. Current Price: $36
- Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat- Yes, this one is a splurge. If you're over sitting on a cold toilet seat, this one is heated and has a night light. Current Price: $119 at Amazon and $138 from Wayfair
Our Pick: Ugg Fluff You Slipper
The Ugg Fluff You Slipper is super soft and cozy, but it has a durable sole, which also makes it suitable for outdoor wear so you can bring the comfort of Ugg anywhere you go. This luxurious slipper is available in many colors.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves to Hang in the Backyard
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Juegoal 54 Pieces Giant Tumble Tower Blocks Game (4,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Why play regular Jenga inside when you can go big outside with this giant set? Current Price: $45
- Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards with 8 Cornhole Bean Bags (4,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Turn the yard into a fun tailgate in an instant with these collapsible corn hole sets. Current Price: $34
- GoSports Ladder Toss (9,100+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Go old school with a fun game of ladder toss, which comes with a traveling case. Current Price: $33
Our Pick: GoSports Backyard Bocce Sets with 8 Balls, Pallino, Case and Measuring Rope
This bocce set has 8 balls, a pallino, a case, and a measuring rope. This game is fun for dad to play with friends or for an enjoyable family afternoon. This set has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Prefers Comfy Clothes
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- THE COMFY Original (69,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Dad will love lounging around in this sherpa-lined wearable blanket. Current Price: $40
- Hanes Men's Jogger Sweatpants (22,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- These supremely comfortable sweatpants are available in four colors. Current Price: $9
Our Pick: Columbia Men's Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket
This zip-up fleece jacket is just such a classic. It's warm, soft, and it matches with everything. Dad will end up wearing this whenever he can. Just ask the 26,000+ customers who left five-star Amazon reviews. You can never go wrong with classic black, but there are many colors to choose from. Sizes range from small to 6X with tall options as well.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Lives Far Away
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand (30,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- If you're tired of holding your phone, give your hand a break, and get one of these little stands. It props up your phone for a FaceTime session and you can use it as a charging station. Current Price: $13
- Aura Carver Luxe WiFi Digital Picture Frame (7,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- If you love taking photos and want to display them beyond posting on social media, get a digital picture frame. Current Price: $149-$179
- What I Love About Dad Fill In Book (48,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Dad will appreciate this fill-in-the-blank journal with prompts. Current Price: $16
Father Daughter Distance Mug
If you and your dad don't live as close as you'd like, this mug is a sweet way to remind dad how much you love him every time he has a sip of coffee.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves Traveling
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Elviros Toiletry Bag for Men (10,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This customized toiletry bag is equal parts stylish and practical with lots of compartments. Current Price: $21
- Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount (8,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Enjoy a relaxing TV-watching experience when you attach your phone to this mount. Current Price: $20
- BCOZZY Neck Pillow (16,400+ 5-star Amazon Reviews)- No more discomfort on flights. Adjust this pillow to fit your needs so you can actually rest on a long flight. Current Price: $40
Our Pick: Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight TSA Lock
A love of travel can get expensive, but this three-piece luggage set is quite the deal. These suitcases are lightweight, yet extremely durable. The spinner wheels are quiet and easy to move 360°. Each bag has interior mesh pockets for organization. There are many colors to choose from. This set has 18,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Needs to Get Organized
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Yoxinta 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station (11,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- Use this to simultaneously charge your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Current Price: $22
- Zubarr Wireless Charging Station- This charging station is compatible with Samsung and Android devices and you can use it to charge multiple at the same time. Current Price: $30
- CO-Z Sunglasses Organizer (4,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews)- This organizer has slots for 12 pairs of sunglasses and eyeglasses. Current Price: $27
Our Pick: Docking Station for Dads
This is just what your dad needs to keep track of all his essentials. There are spots for his wallet, phone (and phone charger), keys, watch, and glasses. He will (hopefully) never waste time looking for his essentials ever again.
Father's Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves to Snack
Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Last Crumb Cookies- Give your dad a sweet treat with delicious, individually wrapped cookies from Last Crumb.
- Baked by Melissa Cupcakes- Send dad some scrumptious cupcakes or bring them for Father's Day in person.
- Cheryl's Assorted Brownie Enjoy Gift Box- Treat dad with lots of yummy options with a brownie multi-pack bundle.
Our Pick: Boarderie Father's Day Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Make dad's life easier with a charcuterie board that's already filled with his favorite snacks. And if this looks familiar, it's probably because you've seen the brand on Shark Tank.
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. There are options for standard shipping, Express, and UPS Next Day Air. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's, and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
Still shopping for Father's Day? Check out these 44 gifts for the dad who "doesn't want anything."
If you are looking for more shopping inspiration, check out these picks from goop's $29,677+ Father's Day Gift Guide we'd actually buy.
—Originally published Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:10 PM PT.